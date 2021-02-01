Glen Ellyn, Ill., Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Three Fires Council of the Boy Scouts of America recently named College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo to its executive board.

Three Fires Council, based in St. Charles, Ill., supports the mission of the Boy Scouts of America, providing local youth programs and outdoor activities in DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall and portions of Cook and Will counties. The council also operates Camp Big Timber, Camp Freeland Leslie and scout retail shops in St. Charles and Naperville.

Dr. Caputo has held various volunteer leadership positions with the Boy Scouts, including Den Leader and Assistant Scoutmaster, Three Fires Council; Unit Commissioner, Rainbow Council, Ill.; District Advancement Chairman, Northwest Suburban Council, Ill.; and District Commissioner, Lake Huron Area Council, Michigan. In addition, he and his two sons achieved the rank of Eagle Scout with the organization.

“I am honored to have been chosen to serve in a leadership role on the Three Fires Council and thrilled to give back to an organization that has meant so much to me and my family,” he said. “I look forward to enhancing connections between the council and the educational institutions in its service area.”

In his new role, Dr. Caputo and executive board members will provide governance and leadership to the growth of local scouting, seek to expand to a larger and more diverse membership, improve the council’s overall financial health, and ensure that local facilities and programs meet the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Three Fires Council Scout Executive and CEO Clint Scharff said Dr. Caputo’s experience will contribute much to the organization.

“Three Fires Council is excited to welcome Brian to our Board of Directors,” Scharff said. “As an Eagle Scout and parent of Eagle Scouts, Brian’s personal affinity for scouting and professional leadership role in the community will be a great asset to the local scouting community of more than 10,000 families.”

Learn more about Three Fires Council.

Jennifer Duda College of DuPage (630) 942-3097 dudajen@cod.edu