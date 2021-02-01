VANCOUVER, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talk Shop Media, one of Canada’s fastest-growing agencies, has today announced the acquisition of ROI Relations, a digital media and public relations agency based in Toronto.





Founded in 2011 by Samantha Diamond and Delphine Nicholls, ROI has grown to become a leading Canadian agency in the beauty and wellness sector. Providing PR and digital strategy, event planning, artist relations and social media services, ROI has established itself as the go-to destination for global beauty brands and startups alike when they want to make some noise. Nicholls is continuing her entrepreneurial passion with a number of startup endeavours and investments. Diamond is moving on to launch a new business in the direct-to-consumer fertility space, The Bird&Be Co. The ROI team members will join Talk Shop, bringing additional lifestyle expertise and clients to the Talk Shop roster.



The acquisition of ROI is a strategic priority for Talk Shop as the agency continues its growth of digital and PR services in Toronto and across the country.





“We first met Katie Dunsworth-Reiach, Partner and Co-Founder of Talk Shop Media, during the Public Relations Society of America’s annual conference when Toronto was the city host in 2018. We were both passionate about using innovation to grow our businesses and kept in touch over the years,” says Delphine Nicholls, Co-Founder of ROI.





“As organizations, we come together with different expertise but share a similar view on how to best approach brands, PR and digital communication - and most importantly people,” adds Katie Stevens, Talk Shop Managing Partner.





“The vision for ROI has always been strategic growth and creative service offerings,” said Samantha Diamond, Co-Founder of ROI. “Talk Shop Media has the infrastructure, leadership, resources and talent to propel this vision forward and we are thrilled for the organization during this next stage of development.” The addition of the ROI suite of services and talent will bolster Talk Shop’s luxury, beauty and wellness capabilities, offering depth to the firm's existing technology, real estate, and lifestyle divisions. This is Talk Shop’s second acquisition, following Brix Media Co. in 2017.



