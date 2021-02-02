WALL, N.J., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced new capabilities for its PortalGuard IDaaS cloud-delivered authentication solution. These new features include enhanced adaptive authentication, Single Sign-On (SSO) support for secure remote work access, and authentication analytics to give administrators visibility into user access activities. All the new capabilities will be available for PortalGuard users by mid-February 2021.
Microsoft research on social engineering attacks, where cybercriminals rely on a person clicking a link or opening an attachment, reveals these attacks have escalated from 20,000 to 30,000 per day in the U.S. alone. These attacks have become even more complicated as employees continue to work from anywhere. To mitigate common threats while providing more convenient methods of authentication such as passwordless, biometric, and adaptive technologies, BIO-Key is introducing new innovations for PortalGuard IDaaS to better serve customers who are keen to have more options for securing their hybrid environments of cloud-based and on-premises applications, as well as multiple directory support, including Microsoft Azure.
To continue securing access to applications for customers in a way that is flexible, scalable, and affordable, BIO-Key is releasing six new capabilities for PortalGuard and its world-class biometric solution, WEB-Key:
“Customers choose PortalGuard to secure their access points so they can focus on other pressing issues, which is why we’re constantly looking for ways to add value for enterprises that are facing a myriad of cybersecurity threats,” said Michael DePasquale, Chairman & CEO of BIO-key International. “The launch of our new PortalGuard and WEB-Key capabilities provides improved authentication and support for working from any location, which are critical issues for today’s institutions, especially in targeted segments such as education, government, financial, and healthcare.”
PortalGuard is a solution that leverages biometric security to blunt the growing threat of cyberattacks such as ransomware and phishing. It helps enterprises become secure “cloud-first” businesses while maintaining the highest security levels through unmatched integration flexibility and support for a wide variety of authentication factors.
For more information about PortalGuard IDaaS, visit the BIO-Key website.
About BIO-key International, Inc.
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.
