LOS ANGELES, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centerfield, a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company, today announced the acquisitions of Business.com and Savings.com.



Centerfield’s digital brands and industry leading platform, Dugout, engage in-market consumers and automate end-to-end customer acquisition. With these acquisitions, Centerfield’s consumer and business guides now engage with more than 70 million in-market shoppers looking for new products and services.

Founded in 2011, Centerfield has more than 1,000 employees serving brands in residential services, telecommunications, business services, education and other verticals.

“In the last decade, we’ve built a world-class technology platform that has delivered millions of customers and sales to many of America’s largest brands,” said Brett Cravatt, co-founder and co-CEO of Centerfield. “We are excited to extend and apply Dugout to new verticals as well as reach new shoppers internationally.”

Business.com helps millions of professionals acquire the knowledge they need to run their business and advance their career. Thousands of advertisers turn to Business.com and its companion sites Business News Daily and BuyerZone, a leading B2B exchange, to connect with in-market shoppers of business services.

Savings.com is a leading online coupon site that works with more than 8,000 merchants. In Q4 2020, Savings.com had record revenue due to the continued shift towards e-commerce in America and internationally.

“Savings.com has built a business over the last 13 years that helped millions of shoppers discover new merchants and save more than a billion dollars,” said Jason Cohen, co-founder and co-CEO of Centerfield. “At the same time, Business.com helps shoppers of business services find and purchase new products. We see a significant opportunity to leverage our technology to further scale these digital brands.”

The transactions announced today mark the second and third add-on acquisitions completed since Centerfield was acquired by Platinum Equity in December 2019.

“We are making good on our pledge to invest in growth and help Centerfield expand its platform,” said Platinum Equity Partner Jacob Kotzubei and Platinum Equity Managing Director Matt Louie. “We will continue pursuing additional M&A opportunities with an emphasis on expanding Centerfield’s portfolio of owned and operated website properties.”

About Centerfield

Centerfield (https://www.centerfield.com/) is a technology-driven marketing and customer acquisition company driving millions of sales for residential services, business services, and telecommunications brands. Centerfield's marketing and sales technology platform, Dugout, and leading consumer guides engage with in-market consumers and businesses to help them purchase internet, TV, wireless, security products and business services, amongst other products and services. Centerfield is headquartered in Los Angeles.

