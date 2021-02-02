CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, announced its inclusion on Food Logistics’ annual list of “ Top 100 Software and Technology Providers .” The award celebrates providers of technology, specifically, those ensuring a safe, efficient, and reliable global food and beverage supply chain. Redwood has been recognized for its contributions during a year in which food supply chains were met with historical disruption, making the importance of innovative technology more critical than ever.



Redwood’s flagship supply chain integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) platform, RedwoodConnect , is just one of the technologies Redwood’s customers utilize to streamline their supply chains. Redwood built RedwoodConnect to solve integration challenges that most shippers and 3PLs face in the logistics industry, enabling them to design, deploy, monitor, support, and report all the data moving through existing TMS, ERP, WMS, carrier, and partner configurations.

“I wanted to find a group that had solutions and could take a look at us and understand that I wanted a special tool for my group,” said Ron Guzman, Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics, Taylor Fresh Foods Inc. “It’s ‘right now’ decision-making. We’re going to make decisions today that will enable us to get our product to market quicker than anyone else.”

Results from Redwood’s food shipper survey reveals the uphill challenges facing CPG and food shippers, and the struggles to procure capacity promptly to ensure products made it to shelves throughout the pandemic. With depleted inventory levels and high demand, the industry saw huge spikes in carrier rates. Technology like RedwoodConnect and Redwood’s 3PL brokered and managed transportation solutions empower customers to find and employ strategic solutions in the face of these unprecedented challenges.

To read the complete survey analysis, please visit https://www.redwoodlogistics.com/food-shipper-survey-how-food-shippers-shipping-expectations-are-changing-in-a-volatile-market/ .

To see Food Logistics’ complete list of Top 100 Software and Technology Providers, please visit https://digital.acbusinessmedia.com/FLOG/MISC/FLOG1120_extended-list.pdf .

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services that simplify integrating disparate supply chain technology. Redwood Logistics connects its distinct roster of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology, and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, connect with us by visiting our website .