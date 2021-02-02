



TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EMPLOYEES JOIN SOITEC BOARD

Trade union CGT appoints Wisseme Allali

Trade union CFE-CGC appoints Didier Landru

Bernin (Grenoble), France, February 2, 2021 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, announces the appointment of two new Directors to Soitec’s Board of Directors, representing Soitec’s employees.

In accordance with article 12 of the company bylaws implemented pursuant to Article L225-27-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, Soitec invited the two trade unions that obtained the most votes in the first round of the elections referred to in Articles L. 2122-1 and L. 2122-4 of the French Labour Code to each appoint one Board Director representing Soitec’s employees.

The CGT Soitec trade union appointed Wisseme Allali and the Métallurgie Isère CFE-CGC trade union appointed Didier Landru.

Their office term shall expire at the end of the Shareholders General Meeting called to approve the financial statements related to the 2023-2024 financial year.

The members of the Board of Directors welcome their two new colleagues.

Wisseme Allali

Wisseme Allali joined the quality department at Soitec in 2011, continuing a career as a quality specialist in various industries. She was promoted engineer in 2018, following a master's degree in continuous improvement and operational excellence. In addition,Wisseme Allali was employee representative on the company's CHSCT (health, safety and working conditions committee) from 2013 to 2015.

Didier Landru

Didier Landru is a senior expert in Soitec's innovation department, where he held various R&D positions over the past 15 years, after initial experience in a major semiconductor industry group. Didier Landru is a materials science engineer from Grenoble INP-Phelma and obtained his PhD in 2000 from the University of Grenoble-Alpes, in partnership with the University of Cambridge. In addition, Didier Landru has been an employee representative and trade union representative in various employee representative bodies.

Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Soitec, said: “The Board of Directors is delighted to warmly welcome Wisseme Allali and Didier Landru to our Board. With their long-standing professional experience, they will bring important added value and ensure the representation of our employees on the highest level of Soitec’s corporate governance.”

“We have always attached a particular importance to the quality of the social dialogue and cohesion throughout our company, as evidenced by the numerous collective agreements signed with our trade unions. Soitec’s transformation since the turnaround in 2015 was only possible and driven by our participatory approach.” recalls Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec, “The appointment of Wisseme and Didier to our Board is another step to include our employees in our governance bodies. They will bring a valuable contribution to the work and missions of the Board.”

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,730,446.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.





