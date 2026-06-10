SOITEC - AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025-2026 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2025-2026 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, June 10, 2026 – Soitec (Euronext Paris) announces the filing today of its 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers – AMF).

The 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document is made available to the public in compliance with applicable laws and regulations and can be consulted in French and in English on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com) under the section Investors – Regulated Information – Financial Reports, results & other regulated releases. The French version is also available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document, which includes the Annual Financial Report, contains in particular:

The management report, the consolidated and statutory financial statements, related Statutory Auditors’ reports, information relating to the Statutory Auditors’ fees and the declaration by the person responsible for the Universal Registration Document;

The Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

The description of the share buyback program;

The sustainability report and the related Statutory Auditors’ report;

The explanatory notes and draft resolutions submitted for approval to the Annual General Meeting of July 29, 2026.





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Agenda

Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-2027 will be published on July 28, 2026, after market close.





Annual General Meeting will be held on July 29, 2026.





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About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated revenue of 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information consult our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

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Relations Media : media@soitec.com

Relations Investisseurs : investors@soitec.com

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