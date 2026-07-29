Soitec renews its share buyback program

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 29, 2026 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of innovative semiconductor materials, announces the renewal as of today of its share buyback program following the approval of resolution n°14 by the Annual General Meeting on July 29, 2026.

The purpose of the description of the Company’s share buyback program is, pursuant to Article 241-2 of the AMF General Regulation and Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, to describe the objectives and terms of the share buyback program authorized by the Annual General Meeting on July 29, 2026, under resolution n°14.

The share buyback program is valid for a further 18 months from the Annual General Meeting of July 29, 2026. It supersedes the program approved by the Annual General Meeting of July 22, 2025 in its 15th resolution.

Objectives of the share buyback program

In line with the previous authorization, share acquisitions may be made for the purpose of:

ensuring the liquidity of and making a market for the Company’s shares through an investment services provider, under a liquidity agreement that complies with the market practices permitted by the AMF (as amended where appropriate); or

allocating or selling shares to employees as part of their involvement in the performance of the Company or pursuant to a company or Group employee savings plan (or similar plan) in accordance with the law, notably Articles L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labor Code; or

allocating free shares under the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq., L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code; or

in general, meeting obligations related to share option programs or other share allocations to employees or corporate officers of the issuer or of a related company; or

covering securities giving rights to the allocation of Company shares through the delivery of shares on the exercise of rights attached to securities giving rights to the allocation of Company shares through redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant, or any other means; or

retaining and subsequently delivering shares (in exchange, as payment or other) for external growth operations (it being specified that the maximum amount of shares acquired with a view to their retention and subsequent delivery as payment or in exchange for merger, demerger or capital contribution operations may not exceed 5% of the capital); or

subsequently canceling all or some of the shares bought back, pursuant to the terms and conditions provided for in Article L. 22‑10‑62 of the French Commercial Code; or

allowing for the implementation of any market practices permitted or that may be permitted by the market authorities and, more generally, the completion of transactions that may be permitted, subject to notifying the shareholders thereof in a press release.

It is specified that the Annual General Meeting of July 29, 2026, also renewed, under its resolution n°17, the authorization granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital by cancelling shares acquired by the Company pursuant to Article L.22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code, up to a maximum of 10%.

Limits and characteristics

The number of shares that may be acquired during the share buyback program may not exceed 5% of the share capital at each buyback date. This limit applies to the share capital as adjusted for any share capital transactions occurring after the Annual General Meeting of July 29, 2026.

For information purposes, this maximum number of shares therefore stands at 1,788,600 shares calculated based on the share capital at May 27, 2026, amounting to €71,544,030 (and comprising 35,772,015 shares).

Regarding the particular case of shares bought back under a liquidity agreement, the number of shares taken into account for the calculation of the 5% limit corresponds to the number of shares purchased, less the shares re-sold during the term of the authorization.

The number of shares held by the Company at any time may not exceed 10% of the share capital. This percentage applies to the share capital as adjusted for any share capital transactions occurring after the Annual General Meeting of July 29, 2026.

The maximum purchase price per share is set at €200[1] (excluding acquisition costs). In the event of a share capital transaction, this amount will be adjusted accordingly.

The overall maximum amount that is allocated to this program is set at €357,720,000 (excluding acquisition costs). For information purposes, this limit was determined based on the share capital at May 27, 2026, amounting to €71,544,030.

The securities to which this program relates would be Soitec shares with a par value of €2.00, issued by the Company and listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and ticker symbol “SOI”.

[1] Amount revised upwards following the publication of the 2025-2026 Universal Registration Document, in order to take into account the positive trend in the Soitec share price.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of around 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information soitec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

*****

Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com

Media Relations: media@soitec.com

Attachment