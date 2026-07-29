Soitec held its 2026 Annual General Meeting

Bernin (Grenoble), France – July 29, 2026 – Soitec (Euronext Paris) held its Annual General Meeting today, chaired by Frédéric Lissalde.

During the Annual General Meeting, which convened a quorum of 51% of shareholders present, represented by proxy, or having voted by post or internet, all resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, with all receiving over 98% of votes in favor.

Shareholders notably approved:

the FY’26 Company's statutory and consolidated financial statements, as well as the appropriation of the net profit;

the appointment of Laurent Rémont and Didier Fontaine as directors for a three-year term;

the reappointment of Christophe Gégout and Delphine Segura Vaylet as directors for a three-year term;

the FY’26 compensation components paid or granted to corporate officers;

the FY’27 compensation policies for corporate officers;

various financial authorizations and delegations to the Board of Directors; and

an amendment to the by-laws of the Company aimed at allowing shareholders to be convened by any means.





The presentation given at the Annual General Meeting and the detailed voting results are available on the Company's website ( www.soitec.com ) in the section Investors – Shareholders & Analysts – Shareholders’ General Meetings – 2026 Annual General Meeting. The summary of the meeting will be made available shortly in the same section of the Company's website.

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About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders - SBF 120), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of around 600 million euros in fiscal year 2025-2026. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI. The company relies on the talent and diversity of nearly 2000 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Nearly 4,800 patents have been registered by Soitec.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information soitec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X: @Soitec_Official

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Investor Relations: investors@soitec.com

Media Relations: media@soitec.com

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