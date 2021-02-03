TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itafos (TSX-V: IFOS) (the “Company”) announced today the appointment of David Brush as Chief Strategy Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Brush has been serving as a consultant since December 1, 2020. In his role as Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Brush will be responsible for strategy development and implementation, including related capital structuring and corporate development initiatives.



“We are pleased to bolster our management team by adding Dave’s experience and expertise in strategy, finance and operations. Dave will be instrumental as we look to improve our capital structure and pursue growth opportunities in the agricultural sector,” said G. David Delaney, CEO of Itafos.

Mr. Brush is a senior executive with over 30 years’ experience in all aspects of global business operations, business development and strategic planning, financial management, personnel development, and general management. During his career, Mr. Brush has been involved in taking two companies public, led a significant amount of M&A transactions and managed billion dollar global business segments. Prior to joining Itafos, Mr. Brush was founder and Managing Partner of Idris Capital where he advised clients on M&A transactions and restructurings across a variety of sectors, including agriculture, fertilizer, packaging, building products and consumer products. Prior to Idris Capital, Mr. Brush held a number of senior executive positions, including, Chief Financial Officer at CPI Card Group Inc., Group Executive and President of the power transmission business at Rexnord Corporation and Vice President and General Manager of the specialty packaging division of Pactiv Corporation. Earlier in his career at Pactiv Corporation, Mr. Brush held numerous senior level financial roles and was instrumental in the company’s acquisition strategy. Mr. Brush began his career as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Brush holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

About Itafos

The Company is a pure play phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform with an attractive portfolio of strategic businesses and projects located in key fertilizer markets, including North America, South America and Africa.

The Company’s businesses and projects are as follows:

Conda – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 550kt per year of monoammonium phosphate (“MAP”), MAP with micronutrients (“MAP+”), superphosphoric acid (“SPA”), merchant grade phosphoric acid (“MGA”) and ammonium polyphosphate (“APP”) located in Idaho, US;

Arraias – a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business with production capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (“SSP”), SSP with micronutrients (“SSP+”) and approximately 40kt per year of excess sulfuric acid located in Tocantins, Brazil;

Farim – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau;

Paris Hills – a high-grade phosphate mine project located in Idaho, US;

Santana – a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Pará, Brazil;

Mantaro – a phosphate mine project located in Junin, Peru; and

Araxá – a vertically integrated rare earth elements and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



The Company’s principal shareholder is CL Fertilizers Holding LLC (“CLF”). CLF is an affiliate of Castlelake, L.P., a global private investment firm.

The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) under the trading symbol “IFOS”. The Company’s registered office is at Ugland House, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1104.

