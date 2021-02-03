Los Angeles, USA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline Looks Promising, a Positive Push to the Market Size Growth in the Future, estimates DelveInsight

With 20+ key companies and 23+ pipeline devices in the horizon, Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline Landscape presents quite an appealing picture for the coming decade.

DelveInsight’s Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape-2021 report provides an in-depth assessment of the Artificial Lungs devices pipeline, also provide insight into drivers and barriers, understanding the brand positioning and commercial activities, such as collaborations & licensing deals. The Artificial lung devices pipeline report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities.

Artificial Lung Devices Industry Highlights from DelveInsight’s Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline Insight report:

In December 2020, Abiomed announced that it has treated two patients in the world with the Abiomed Breethe OXY-1 System , a compact cardiopulmonary bypass system. It is an advanced ECMO technology along with pumps and oxygenator that removes carbon dioxide from the blood for patients whose lungs can no longer provide sufficiently.

, a compact cardiopulmonary bypass system. It is an advanced ECMO technology along with pumps and oxygenator that removes carbon dioxide from the blood for patients whose lungs can no longer provide sufficiently. In June 2020, Medtronic announced that it is modifying product indications so that health providers can use its ECMO technology to treat people with severe cases of COVID-19.

announced that it is modifying product indications so that health providers can use its ECMO technology to treat people with severe cases of COVID-19. In May 2020, ALung Technologies , Inc. announced the commercial development of its next-generation Artificial Lung, expanding the company’s focus on highly efficient gas exchange devices and also broadening its applicable market.

, Inc. announced the commercial development of its next-generation Artificial Lung, expanding the company’s focus on highly efficient gas exchange devices and also broadening its applicable market. In April 2020, Abiomed acquired Breethe, a company based on technology licensed out of the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB). Breethe had obtained the exclusive rights in 2015 for the development of a portable ECMO from UMB.

The term, artificial lungs devices, refers to a mechanical device that can take over or provide support to the respiratory functions of oxygenation and ventilation which are normally carried out by the native lungs. The artificial lung focuses on the basic pulmonary functions of oxygen delivery and carbon dioxide extraction. Lung transplantation is the final therapy for patients with lung failure but due to the limitation in the donor organ availability, there is a requirement for artificial lung technology. Current treatment options for patients with acute end-stage lung failure are limited mainly to mechanical ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

The growth of Artificial Lung Devices can be expected due to the increasing incidence of pulmonary conditions, technological advancements, and increasing preferences for intracorporeal artificial lungs, and an increasingly ageing population that have promoted the development of artificial lungs in the market across the globe.

The Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline include devices in the different developmental stages such as XenoLung (Lung Biotechnology PBC), Perfusion Decellularization of Lungs device (Miromatrix Medical Inc), Artificial Lung Technology (The Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc) to name a few. In July 2014, FDA approved XVIVO Perfusion System (XPS™) and STEEN Solution™ of XVIVO Perfusion, a company based in Sweden, for marketing under a humanitarian device exemption (HDE) and got premarket approval (PMA) in 2019.

Key Companies strengthening the Artificial Lung Devices Pipeline

Lung Biotechnology

Miromatrix

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc

United Therapeutics Corporation

XVIVO Perfusion

Getinge

Medtronic

Xenios AG

ALung Technologies Inc.

MC3 Cardiopulmonary

ABIOMED

Table of Contents

Artificial Lung Devices: Background and Overview Artificial Lung Devices: Product Profiles Product Portfolio Product description Regulatory Milestones Research and Development Product Development Activities Company Overview

Artificial Lung Devices: Competitive Assessment of Listed Products Artificial Lung Devices: Competitive Benchmarking: By Company Artificial Lung Devices: Commercialization Activity Artificial Lung Devices Regulatory Overview Artificial Lung Devices Reimbursement Artificial Lung Devices Market Dynamics Unmet Need Market Drivers Market Barriers

DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective: PEST Analysis Artificial Lung Devices: Conclusion and Future Growth Perspectives Visit to know more about the report offerings @ Artificial Lung Devices Landscape

The report provides valuable insight for clients venturing into the Artificial Lung Devices Landscape and acts as a source of guidance for taking strategic business decisions in the field of Artificial Lung Devices by providing an in-depth analysis of the pipeline as well as competitors active in this space, it provides a birds-eye view of the factors contributing to market growth along with the gaps and barriers in the Artificial Lung Devices Landscape.

This report has been prepared by DelveInsight's analysts after a thorough secondary and primary research into the Artificial Lung Devices market. Analysis and estimations are done by taking into consideration the share of topmost companies and industry expert viewpoints of Artificial Lung Devices.

