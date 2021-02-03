SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber-security solutions globally, has today announced the the availability of its complete Quantum Spark™ series of security gateways for small and medium size businesses (SMBs). The range of six gateways sets new standards of protection against the most advanced cyber-attacks for SMBs, giving unrivalled ease of deployment and management, and delivering optimum security without needing specialist skills.
The 2020 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report showed that 28% of all breach victims were SMBs, with 54% of attempted attacks on SMBs being successful, compared to a 7% success rate at larger companies. 62% of SMBs say they lack the skills to deal with cyber-security issues. With the FBI stating that cybercrime reports have quadrupled during the COVID-19 pandemic, SMBs urgently need integrated and automated security to prevent cyber-threats from damaging their business.
“Security threats are increasing in frequency and sophistication, but SMBs lack the expertise, manpower and IT budget to adequately address them. They need security solutions that evolve with the threat landscape, are easy to use, and combine communications and security,” said Chris Rodriguez, IDC’s Network Security Research Manager. “Check Point’s Quantum Spark family of next generation firewalls are specifically designed to protect SMBs from the latest security threats, are easy to manage from the cloud or on the go with a mobile app, and provide optimized internet connectivity including Wi-Fi, fiber, GbE, VDSL and 4G LTE wireless in an 'all in one' solution. Quantum Spark is also optimized for delivery by managed service providers as a monthly subscription, so SMBs can be secure regardless of their budget.”
Check Point’s Quantum Spark™ Gateways 1500 four-model series is now being expanded with two new models, 1600 and 1800.The full line of gateways allows supporting businesses ranging from one employee all the way to 500. Quantum Spark™ Gateway users benefit from:
“Check Point’s Quantum Spark™ gateways simply do their job of automatically protecting against all types of threat, without needing management attention or manual updates. This gives us peace of mind and enables us to focus on our business,” said Trevor Rowley, Managing Director, Optix Business Management Software.
“Small businesses are experiencing the same types of advanced, stealthy cyber-threats as large enterprises, but SMBs often don’t have the resources or security knowledge to fully protect themselves against today’s advanced cyber-threats,” said Itai Greenberg, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “The new Quantum Spark™ gateways give small and medium-size businesses the most advanced protection for their networks and employees’ devices, so they benefit from enterprise-grade automated security, together with easy intuitive management.”
For full details and specifications of the six models in the Quantum Spark™ Gateway range, visit this webpage.
Availability
As part of the expansion of the new Quantum Spark™ gateways, the 910 Security Gateway model is now discontinued and won’t be able to be ordered after July 2021. Check Point’s Quantum Spark™ Gateways 1500 four-model series and the two new models, 1600 and 1800 are available to order now.
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers its multilevel security architecture, Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
