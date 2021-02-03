(Wirespeed BERT to Protocol Analysis & Emulation up to 10 Gbps)

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their multi-functional Ethernet/IP & SONET/SDH test solution PacketExpert™ /SonetSDHExpert™. The ONLY product on the market to perform wirespeed BERT testing to comprehensive protocol analysis in a single system.

“The current network is hybrid (SONET/SDH TDM and Ethernet/Packet) with wide ranging speeds (64 kbps to 400 Gbps); carries data, voice, image, and video over both technologies. Test equipment that can test and analyze from physical, transport, and higher layers of the ISO stack is just NOT available, until now. Enter GL’s PacketExpert™/SonetSDH Expert™ that covers an unbelievable range of physical interfaces, transport protocols, and traffic types - from voice to video, ISDN to SIP/RTP, circuit switched TDM to packet, SONET/SDH, ATM, POS, to name a few”, said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications Inc.

He further added, “GL’s PacketExpert™ /SonetSDHExpert™ is a high-speed Ethernet/IP and Sonet/SDH test solution for local, metropolitan, and wide area networks spanning high speed TDM and Ethernet technologies. It supports industry standard functionalities for both Packet and Sonet/SDH networks and includes electrical and optical SFP and SFP+ versatility from 10 Mbps Ethernet to 10 Gbps Ethernet/Sonet/SDH”.

“Comprehensive software provided with the hardware permits wirespeed functions from raw BERT to powerful deep packet protocol analysis. Analyze and test up to 10 Gbps packet traffic or Sonet/SDH traffic carrying ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode), POS (Packet over Sonet), and Channelized T1 and E1s inside OC192/STM64 pipes. Practically every packet and TDM protocol, every codec, and every type of traffic is supported from ISDN to SIP, RTP to 64 kbps PCM, Fax over IP to Fax overTDM (T.38 to T.30), SS7 to SIGTRAN, Wireless infrastructure protocols associated with 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G”.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and has over the years worked with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma

Phone: 301-670-4784

E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com