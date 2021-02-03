Former Ryder System Inc. Senior Director of Advanced Vehicle Technology & Energy Products Brings International Advanced Vehicle Technology Experience to Position



Nordh Will Manage Sales, Create an Enablement Structure For Workhorse Channel Partners, and Develop Strategic Partnerships

CINCINNATI, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or the “Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, today announced that automotive industry veteran Chris Nordh has joined the Company as VP of Commercial Development, a newly created role designed to augment and expand Workhorse’s sales and support infrastructure.

Formerly the Senior Director of Advanced Vehicle Technology & Energy Products with Ryder System Inc., Nordh led business strategy, product expansion and partnerships for Ryder in the area of next generation vehicle technology. With a background in leveraging the product and technology expertise of emerging EV original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), Nordh effectively created a multi-national OEM support system, experience which will be valuable in supporting Workhorse channel partners.

“Chris is a welcome addition to our leadership team, bringing extensive experience in scaling sales and support for Ryder and its many OEM partners, particularly in the EV field,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “His deep advanced technology vehicle experience will be invaluable as we continue to build production of our C-Series 100% electric vehicles and expand our reach into new markets.”

“I believe strong service and support solutions are instrumental in creating a satisfied and, therefore, repeat customer base,” added Nordh. “Workhorse channel partners include some of America’s leading commercial vehicle distributors and service providers, deserving of a comprehensive enablement platform. Users should have a better and simpler vehicle experience in every way when choosing to go electric, and our goal is to make that a reality through smart solutions and strategic partnerships. Workhorse is positioned incredibly well, at a pivotal moment in time, and has the opportunity to radically optimize last mile delivery operations with its comprehensive product portfolio including the C-Series EVs, HorseFlyTM package delivery drone and connected software systems.”

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to satisfy covenants in our financing agreements; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

