HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that Shachar Daniel, CEO of Safe-T Group, will be available to meet on a one-on-one basis at A.G.P.’s Virtual Emerging Growth Technology Conference on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Mr. Daniel will provide an overview of the Company and its Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. COVID-19 has dramatically accelerated work-from-home (WFH) and Safe-T’s ZoneZero™ technology is capable of providing secure access for on-premise and hybrid cloud environments. ZoneZero ™ looks to secure network access whether an employee is in the office or working from home. It is the only secure access platform in the world that can integrate with existing VPN platforms or it can replace existing infrastructure to ensure secure access.

During 2020, the Company launched six innovative products for secure remote access and data collection, all of which received increased interest from customers and partners with established new presences in APAC, the UAE, Africa and most parts of Europe, including engagements with respected industry leaders like Fujitsu.

Safe-T Group will also be showcasing its recently updated Company presentation throughout the conference and it will also be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

Please contact A.G.P. salesperson to schedule a meeting or you may also email your request to SFET@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at 949-491-8235.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of Zero Trust Access solutions which mitigate attacks on enterprises' business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Safe-T’s cloud and on-premises solutions ensure that an organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Zero Trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

Safe-T’s wide range of access solutions reduce organizations’ attack surface and improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats. As an additional layer of security, our integrated business-grade global proxy solution cloud service enables smooth and efficient traffic flow, interruption-free service, unlimited concurrent connections, instant scaling and simple integration with our services.

With Safe-T's patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, organizations of all size and type can secure their data, services and networks against internal and external threats.

At Safe-T, we empower enterprises to safely migrate to the cloud and enable digital transformation.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the launch of new products, the interest from customers and partners, the establishment of presences in APAC, the UAE, Africa and most parts of Europe, and the engagements industry leaders. The investor presentation is using forward-looking statements when with respect to estimated 2020 gross margins and revenues, the Company’s expected 2025 organic revenue, the potential of the Company’s products, its strategy and growth drivers, market potential for its products and future market growth. The presentation also contains preliminary estimates with respect to certain of the Company’s 2020 results based on currently available information. The financial close process and review for 2020 are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company’s final results upon completion of its closing process and review may vary from the preliminary estimates. Because such statements are based on Safe-T’s current estimations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release and/or the investor presentation, are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Gary Guyton

MZ Group - MZ North America

469-778-7844

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Michal Efraty

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com