MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced a new technology alliance with VACAVA® Inc. (“VACAVA”).



VACAVA is the creator of RapidBIZ™, a simple to use, integrated cloud application development and delivery platform. At its core, RapidBIZ is a Java-based application framework designed to help IT professionals repurpose existing business logic and databases and use them to power new applications. The software has several components that tackle specific functions, including database connectors for DB2 for i and other databases; REST and SOAP-based APIs; a workflow engine; a Tomcat Web application server; and pre-built “Smart Screens” that leverage HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript technologies.

RapidBIZ delivers new IT productivity gains with:

No code application development and deployment for operational users.





Easy to use pre-built/pre-tested application components assembled via a graphical drag and drop interface. Application process experts, architects and developers can quickly assemble and modify applications.





Strong database, security, and code extension capabilities allow developers to tackle complex requirements efficiently.





Cloud-hosted development, test, and production environment eliminates the headaches and expense of in-house servers.



Working together, DSC and VACAVA bring quick, useful, and pertinent application development and deployment tools to companies on any platform for solving unique business challenges through tried, true, and tested technology that saves money and helps to better manage resources.

DSC’s cloud customer base can now quickly identify areas of improvement, determine the essential and pertinent business rules and best practices, and together with RapidBIZ create solutions that are affordable, easily deployable, and in service within a few weeks.

Terry Bird, VACAVA Founder and Managing Partner, stated, "This is a fantastic opportunity for VACAVA to expand awareness of RapidBIZ while bringing effective problem-solving tools to the DSC Cloud and their clients. RapidBIZ was built by VACAVA to address custom application development business requirements. Applications can be built up to 80% faster and more efficiently than with traditional methods – that coupled with RapidBIZ Self Service, gives both operational and application developers the ability to get what they need when they need it.”

“DSC couldn’t be happier about this partnership,” said, Hal Schwartz, President of DSC. Mr. Schwartz continued, “We have known of VACAVA’s RapidBIZ application development technology for years, and we feel this is a great value-add to many of our customers. The technology is easy, fast, and reliable – it fits like a glove with our technology.”

About VACAVA

Based in Rochester, MN, VACAVA’s mission is to deliver affordable custom applications for efficient operations with RapidBIZ cloud development and delivery platform. VACAVA's solutions and cloud platform are tailored exactly to the needs of the organization, allowing it to work with companies of all sizes. For more information visit www.rapidbiz.com and chat with a RapidBIZ developer.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation is a 25-year veteran in business continuity services, providing disaster recovery of digital information (DRaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) and Data Analytics as a Service (AI). DSC provides clients subscription based agreements for disaster recovery solutions, Infrastructure-as-a-Service (Cloud Hosting), telecommunications solutions, and high processing on site computing power and software solutions. A significant portion of DSC’s revenue is subscription based, and the Company also generates revenue from the sale of equipment and software for cybersecurity, data storage, IBM Power systems and managed service solutions.

Please visit us at http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

