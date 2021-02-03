The 20-year GPJ executive will bring her extensive experience managing GPJ’s East offices as well as key global accounts including the IBM and Google experience portfolios to all clients.



AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ) , the world’s leading experiential marketing agency, today announced the promotion of Fiona Bruder to president of its North and South America operations. A longtime senior executive with the agency, Bruder was instrumental in expanding the agency globally, developing experiential marketing programs and teams, and managing more than 4,000 events each year.

Robert G. Vallee, Jr., CEO of parent agency network, Project Worldwide, commented, “Fiona has long been a remarkable leader and contributor to our business. She’s consistently brought a powerful combination of business acumen and empathy to her work, and the results speak for themselves.”

A passionate leader dedicated to DEI; she has also championed the development of GPJ’s employee resource groups (ERGs). These ERGs are designed to encourage inclusion, diversity and equality, and serve as a mechanism for employees to meaningfully contribute to the agency’s operations and culture.

“I could not be more pleased to make this announcement,” GPJ’s CEO, Chris Meyer stated. “Fiona has made an immeasurable impact on our global operations for more than two decades. She’s an industry gem and widely respected by her colleagues, clients and the entire GPJ team. Her ability to drive change and innovation is one of the key reasons we’re able to build and maintain deep client partnerships. Her tireless focus on client success, and employee wellbeing, is truly inspirational.”

Bruder will manage GPJ’s practice leads, including integrated production, digital engagement, strategy and creative. And she’ll continue to be the executive sponsor for key accounts as well as for a wide variety of company culture initiatives for which she has a lifelong passion.

“I’ve built my career at GPJ as it's an agency that embraces innovation, change and understands the true meaning of experiential,” Bruder said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing brands, clients and colleagues. And while we’ve delivered amazing work and grown the business significantly over my 20 years at GPJ, I’m most proud of the diverse teams built and relationships fostered. Ensuring client success is paramount but doing so in a way that our teams feel valued is essential, too. I’m really looking forward to this next chapter with GPJ.”

