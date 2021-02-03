TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) announced voting results from its 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held on February 2, 2021. A total of 25,898,338 Common Shares or 65.95% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

 Votes
For		Votes
Withheld/Against
Edward H. Kernaghan94.3% 5.7% 
Darren M. Kirk99.6% 0.4% 
Robert B. Magee99.7% 0.3% 
Colleen M. McMorrow99.6% 0.4% 
Paul E. Riganelli86.4% 13.6% 
Brian A. Robbins95.1% 4.9% 
Anne Marie Turnbull99.7% 0.3% 

Full results of the votes are included as Appendix A to this press release.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately  4,800 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 ext. 7233
Website: http://www.excocorp.com                      


Appendix A
     
VOTING RESULTS - 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
 
ResolutionVotes ForVotes
Withheld/Against
# %# %
Elect Edward H. Kernaghan as Director24,259,47294.3%1,476,8545.7%
Elect Darren M. Kirk as Director25,634,41899.6%101,9080.4%
Elect Robert B. Magee as Director25,662,30299.7%74,0240.3%
Elect Colleen M. McMorrow as Director25,643,47499.6%92,8520.4%
Elect Paul E. Riganelli as Director22,231,14786.4%3,505,17913.6%
Elect Brian A. Robbins as Director24,465,38995.1%1,270,9374.9%
Elect Anne Marie Turnbull as Director25,668,46199.7%67,8650.3%
Appointment of Ernst & Young, LLP as Auditors25,810,21799.7%88,1210.3%
     
     
Notes:    
(1) Based on proxies submitted    
(2) 162,012 shares were not voted for Directors
(3) 25,898,338 shares (65.95%) were voted by proxy.