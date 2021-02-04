(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2019)
Reported EBITDA for the fourth quarter was USD 0.7 million (USD 6.4 million negative), reflecting cost efficiency partly offset by lower average day rates. Underlying EBITDA adjusted for one-offs was USD 2.8 million. Liquidity reserve at year-end was USD 160.3 million. The Company aims to conclude a sustainable financial solution with lenders as soon as possible.
Recent highlights
Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and for the full year 2020 reflect lower utilization and average day rates as a result of the downcycle and Covid-19. Still we managed to protect our order book, secure new contracts and extensions, and generate a positive EBITDA. I am pleased about the organisation’s ability to adapt and manoeuvre under challenging circumstances.”
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
