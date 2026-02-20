Prosafe SE: Halvdan Kielland appointed as permanent CFO

Oslo, 20 February 2026 - Prosafe SE has appointed Halvdan Kielland as permanent chief financial officer (CFO).

Mr. Kielland joined Prosafe as Corporate Finance Lead in January 2025 and was appointed Interim CFO in November 2025. Prior to joining Prosafe, he worked in investment banking with a focus on energy services and offshore.

Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe, says: "We are pleased to appoint Halvdan as permanent CFO. Since joining Prosafe, he has been an invaluable member of the team, guiding the company through last year’s refinancing and helping to reposition the company for future growth and value creation. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Halvdan.”

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

