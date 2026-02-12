Prosafe SE: Invitation to Q4 2025 Results and Webcast on February 26th

12 February 2026 – Prosafe SE will release its fourth quarter 2025 results on 26 February 2026 at 07:00 a.m. CET. The quarterly earnings release and presentation will be available on www.newsweb.no (http://www.newsweb.no) and Prosafe's website, www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

Reese McNeel, CEO, and Halvdan Kielland, Interim CFO, will present the results at Pareto Securities, located at Dronning Mauds gate 3, 0115 Oslo, on 26 February 2026 at 12:00 CET. This presentation is open to the public and will be live-streamed on Prosafe's website.

It will be possible to ask questions by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be made available on Prosafe's website shortly after the presentation.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com).

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186

Halvdan Kielland, Interim CFO

Phone: +47 936 79 071

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act