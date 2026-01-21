Prosafe SE: Operational update – December 2025

21 January 2026 - Fleet utilisation for December 2025 was 100%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus continued to operate at full capacity in December, delivering near 100 % commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia maintained 100% commercial uptime at the Captain Field in the UK. The vessel is on contract to 22 February 2026 after Ithaca Energy exercised the remaining three weeks of options. The vessel has a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Ithaca Energy for 6 months firm and 3 months of options from the second quarter of 2027.

Safe Boreas has received full day rate from 15 December, awaiting commencement of the 15-month firm period upon gangway connection, which is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

“We continue to deliver consistent, high gangway uptime with safe operations across our fleet in line with our strategy of providing world-class offshore accommodation services.

With all Safe Caledonia options exercised by Ithaca Energy and the LoI for 2027, we continue to evaluate opportunities to bridge the gap between contracts, as well as considering opportunities for 2028 and thereafter.

For the four high-end vessels, we have a steady focus on capturing the strong market by extending backlog at materially higher day rates and realising operational efficiencies and cost reductions to drive revenue and EBITDA growth and increase long-term value creation,” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

