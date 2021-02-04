”2020 was a year unlike any other we have experienced. Despite the positive news surrounding vaccines, as of today, Covid-19 continues to have a devastating impact on human lives and economies worldwide. For Kinnevik, it has been a trying year in many ways but also one of the most successful ever.”
Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik
Key Strategic Highlights
Organisation
Investment Management Activities
Financial Position
Events After the Quarter
Kinnevik is a sector-focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.
