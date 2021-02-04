Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on February 4, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. EET



The Board of Directors of Suominen Corporation has resolved on February 3, 2021 on a new share-based Long-Term Incentive Plan for the management and key employees. The aim of the new plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the Company in the long-term, to bind the participants to the Company, and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the Company’s shares.

Performance Share Plan 2021–2023

The new long-term Performance Share Plan has one three-year Performance Period, which includes calendar years 2021–2023. The Performance Share Plan is directed to approximately 20 people including the President & CEO of Suominen.

The Board of Directors resolved that the potential reward for the Performance Period 2021–2023 will be based on the Relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR). The maximum total amount of potential share rewards to be paid on the basis of the Performance Period 2021–2023 is approximately 470,000 shares of Suominen Corporation, representing the gross reward before the deduction of taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward.

The Board of Directors will be entitled to reduce the rewards agreed in the Performance Share Plan if the limits set by the Board of Directors for the share price are reached.

Reward payment and ownership obligation for the management

If the targets of the Plan are reached, rewards will be paid to participants in spring 2024 after the end of the Performance Period. The potential rewards from the Performance Period 2021–2023 will be paid partly in the Company’s shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the participant. The Company also has the right to pay the reward fully in cash under certain circumstances. As a rule, no reward will be paid, if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the Plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. The President & CEO of the Company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the Plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

