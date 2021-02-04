~ Strong financial performance in the midst of the pandemic ~
~ Progressing transformation with recent announcement to acquire Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens business ~
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today reported its results for the fourth quarter of 2020, which are summarized in the following table:
|Three months ended December 31
|2020
|2019
|In thousands, except per share
|Amount
|EPS
|Amount
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|9,781
|$
|0.21
|$
|(44,882
|)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|650
|0.01
|(132
|)
|—
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|9,131
|0.20
|(44,750
|)
|(1.01
|)
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
|9,645
|0.22
|7,684
|0.17
On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, were $9.6 million, or $0.22 per share, compared with $7.7 million, or $0.17 per share, respectively. Adjusted earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure for which a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP-based measure is provided within this release. Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 totaled $235.3 million compared with $231.0 million during the same period in 2019. On a constant currency basis, Composite Fibers’ and Airlaid Materials’ net sales decreased by 1.4% and 5.2%, respectively.
“Glatfelter delivered robust earnings in the fourth quarter, further contributing to a strong year amid unforeseen global economic challenges resulting from the pandemic,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As businesses across the globe faced unprecedented volatility, Glatfelter continued to make progress by focusing on employee health and safety and overall operational excellence while ensuring uninterrupted supply of critical products to our customers, thereby achieving full-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 12%. We continued to realize operational and strategic benefits of our transformation that included an optimized portfolio comprised of over 85% essential consumer staples, and an improved cost structure from a flatter and more agile operating model. Also, we generated significant cash flow that translated into meaningful debt reduction, resulting in a very healthy balance sheet.”
Mr. Parrini continued, “In Composite Fibers, strong demand across nearly all product categories drove an increase in total shipments during the quarter compared to prior year. This volume increase and improved mix, combined with elevated production, enabled the segment to deliver an operating profit margin of nearly 11% for the fourth quarter. In Airlaid Materials, shipments during the quarter were above the prior year in all product categories except tabletop, which was negatively affected by the pandemic. As a result, we took more downtime in our Airlaid facilities to manage tabletop inventory, which impacted profitability. For the year, the Airlaid segment delivered an operating profit margin of approximately 12%, exceeding our guidance range.”
“As we start the new year, we remain focused on managing through the ongoing pandemic by keeping our employees safe and facilities operational. Equally important will be accelerating growth through diligent commercial execution and strategic investments such as our recently announced acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens operations. We believe this business is an excellent fit for Glatfelter and, given our strong balance sheet and stable cash flows, we are financially well positioned to invest in a variety of opportunities that further enhance the enterprise and align with our long-term growth strategy,” concluded Mr. Parrini.
Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Update
Over its 157-year history, Glatfelter has been committed to sustainability and being a responsible corporate citizen. In 2020, the Company made important strides in its ESG initiatives by formalizing sustainability priorities and publishing an ESG report. In addition, Glatfelter received special recognition for several of its high-performing sustainable engineered materials solutions. As part of Unilever’s “Partner with Purpose” program, Glatfelter was named a Top 3 finalist in the Climate and Nature Impact category for its DYNAGREEN plant-based, heat-sealable tea bag product. The Company was also awarded the “Fine to Flush” certificate from Water UK (a trade association representing major water companies in the United Kingdom) for its improved nonwoven substrate used in dispersible wipes and moist toilet tissues.
Fourth Quarter Results
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:
|Three months ended December 31
|2020
|2019
|In thousands, except per share
|Amount
|EPS
|Amount
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|9,781
|$
|0.21
|$
|(44,882
|)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|Exclude: (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(650
|)
|(0.01
|)
|132
|-
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|9,131
|0.20
|(44,750
|)
|(1.01
|)
|Adjustments (pre-tax)
|Cost optimization actions
|1,612
|940
|Corporate headquarters relocation
|443
|—
|Pension settlement expenses, net
|(638
|)
|75,326
|COVID-19 incremental costs
|949
|—
|Strategic initiatives
|724
|—
|Timberland sales and related costs
|(369
|)
|(458
|)
|Total adjustments (pre-tax)
|2,721
|75,808
|Income taxes (1)
|(1,148
|)
|(23,374
|)
|CARES Act of 2020 tax benefit (2)
|(1,059
|)
|—
|Total after-tax adjustments
|514
|0.01
|52,434
|1.19
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
|$
|9,645
|0.22
|$
|7,684
|$
|0.17
|(1)
|Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated.
|(2)
|Tax benefit recorded in connection with passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) related to provisions that modified the “net operating loss” provisions of previous law to allow certain losses to be carried back five years.
The sum of individual per share amounts set forth above may not agree to adjusted earnings per share due to rounding.
A description of each of the adjustments presented above is included later in this release.
Composite Fibers
|Three months ended December 31
|Dollars in thousands
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Tons shipped (metric)
|34,734
|34,027
|707
|2.1
|%
|Net sales
|$
|137,822
|$
|132,664
|$
|5,158
|3.9
|%
|Operating income
|15,041
|12,422
|2,619
|21.1
|%
|Operating margin
|10.9
|%
|9.4
|%
Composite Fibers’ net sales increased $5.2 million or 3.9%, compared to the year-ago quarter driven by higher shipments in all product categories except metallized, which was restructured earlier in the year. These increases and favorable currency translation of $7.0 million were partially offset by lower selling prices of $3.7 million.
Composite Fibers’ operating income of $15.0 million was $2.6 million higher, or approximately 21% favorable, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Stronger shipping volumes in nearly all product categories and improved mix favorably impacted operating profit by $2.5 million. Lower selling prices of $3.7 million were partially offset by lower input prices of $1.3 million, primarily wood pulp. Higher production in most of our facilities to meet the elevated demand, coupled with strong operations, favorably impacted results by $3.4 million. Currency unfavorably impacted results by $0.9 million, reflecting hedging instruments that matured this quarter being lower versus a year ago and more than offsetting the stronger Euro translation rate.
Airlaid Materials
|Three months ended December 31
|Dollars in thousands
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Tons shipped (metric)
|33,593
|34,470
|(877
|)
|(2.5
|)%
|Net sales
|$
|97,460
|$
|98,308
|$
|(848
|)
|(0.9
|)%
|Operating income
|9,073
|9,123
|(50
|)
|(0.5
|)%
|Operating margin
|9.3
|%
|9.3
|%
Airlaid Materials’ quarterly net sales decreased $0.9 million in the year-over-year comparison. Shipping volumes decreased 2.5% compared to the prior year quarter and selling prices were $0.8 million lower, reflecting the contractual pass-through of lower raw material prices. Currency translation was $4.2 million favorable.
Airlaid Materials’ fourth quarter 2020 operating income of $9.1 million was consistent with the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower shipping volumes unfavorably impacted results by $0.6 million, while lower raw material and energy prices of $1.2 million more than offset selling price declines of $0.8 million, adding net $0.4 million. Operations were $0.7 million unfavorable, mainly driven by lower production in response to the pandemic-driven decline in demand for tabletop products compared to the prior year. Currency translation was $0.9 million favorable.
Other Financial Information
The amount of “Other and Unallocated” operating expense in the table of Segment Financial Information totaled $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $8.2 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding the items identified to present “adjusted earnings,” unallocated expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased $0.7 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
In the fourth quarter of 2020, income from continuing operations totaled $11.9 million and income tax expense totaled $2.8 million. On adjusted pre-tax income of $14.7 million, income tax expense was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The comparable amounts in the same quarter of 2019 were $11.2 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 34% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year Results
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of results on a GAAP basis to an adjusted earnings basis, a non-GAAP measure:
|Year ended
December 31
|2020
|2019
|In thousands, except per share
|Amount
|EPS
|Amount
|EPS
|Net income (loss)
|$
|21,298
|$
|0.48
|$
|(21,541
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Exclude: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(515
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(3,670
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|20,783
|0.47
|(25,211
|)
|(0.57
|)
|Adjustments (pre-tax)
|Restructuring charge - Metallized operations
|11,111
|—
|Cost optimization actions
|5,979
|8,583
|Corporate headquarters relocation
|1,053
|—
|Pension settlement expenses, net
|6,154
|75,326
|COVID-19 incremental costs
|2,715
|—
|Asset impairment charge
|900
|—
|Airlaid capacity expansion costs
|—
|1,014
|Debt refinancing
|—
|992
|Strategic initiatives
|1,567
|249
|Fox River environmental matter
|—
|(2,509
|)
|Timberland sales and related costs
|(1,382
|)
|(1,572
|)
|Total adjustments (pre-tax)
|28,097
|82,083
|Income taxes (1)
|(5,405
|)
|(23,722
|)
|CARES Act of 2020 tax benefit (2)
|(6,082
|)
|—
|Total after-tax adjustments
|16,610
|0.37
|58,361
|1.32
|Adjusted earnings from continuing operations
|$
|37,393
|$
|0.84
|$
|33,150
|$
|0.75
|(1)
|Tax effect on adjustments calculated based on the incremental effective tax rate of the jurisdiction in which each adjustment originated.
|(2)
|Tax benefit recorded in connection with passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES”) related to provisions that modified the “net operating loss” provisions of previous law to allow certain losses to be carried back five years.
Balance Sheet and Other Information
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $99.6 million as of December 31, 2020, and net debt was $213.9 million compared with $233.7 million at the end of 2019. Net leverage on December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 was 1.8 times and 2.2 times, respectively. (Refer to the calculation of this measure provided in the tables at the end of this release.)
Capital expenditures during 2020 and 2019 totaled $28.1 million and $27.8 million, respectively. Adjusted free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $80.3 million compared with $51.2 million in the prior year period. (Refer to the calculation of measure provided in the tables at the end of this release.)
Glatfelter Corporation and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited)
|Three months ended
December 31
|Year ended
December 31
|In thousands, except per share
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|235,282
|$
|230,972
|$
|916,498
|$
|927,673
|Costs of products sold
|194,529
|194,568
|768,629
|780,131
|Gross profit
|40,753
|36,404
|147,869
|147,542
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|27,338
|23,824
|100,045
|94,967
|Gains on dispositions of plant, equipment and timberlands, net
|(322
|)
|(733
|)
|(1,332
|)
|(2,060
|)
|Operating income
|13,737
|13,313
|49,156
|54,635
|Non-operating income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(1,675
|)
|(1,895
|)
|(7,022
|)
|(10,408
|)
|Interest income
|9
|192
|399
|1,123
|Pension settlement expenses, net
|638
|(75,326
|)
|(6,154
|)
|(75,326
|)
|Other, net
|(777
|)
|(930
|)
|(4,020
|)
|(4,477
|)
|Total non-operating expense
|(1,805
|)
|(77,959
|)
|(16,797
|)
|(89,088
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|11,932
|(64,646
|)
|32,359
|(34,453
|)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|2,801
|(19,896
|)
|11,576
|(9,242
|)
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|9,131
|(44,750
|)
|20,783
|(25,211
|)
|Discontinued operations:
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|679
|(7
|)
|544
|1,284
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|29
|125
|29
|(2,386
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|650
|(132
|)
|515
|3,670
|Net income (loss)
|$
|9,781
|$
|(44,882
|)
|$
|21,298
|$
|(21,541
|)
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|0.21
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Income from discontinued operations
|0.01
|—
|0.01
|0.08
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.22
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|$
|0.20
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.57
|)
|Income from discontinued operations
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|0.08
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.21
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.48
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Cash dividend declared per common share
|$
|0.135
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.535
|$
|0.52
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|44,368
|44,189
|44,339
|44,132
|Diluted
|44,714
|44,189
|44,614
|44,132
Segment Financial Information
(unaudited)
|Three months ended December 31
|Dollars in thousands
|Composite Fibers
|Airlaid Materials
|Other and Unallocated
|Total
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|137,822
|$
|132,664
|$
|97,460
|$
|98,308
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|235,282
|$
|230,972
|Costs of products sold
|111,017
|110,002
|83,283
|84,312
|229
|254
|194,529
|194,568
|Gross profit (loss)
|26,805
|22,662
|14,177
|13,996
|(229
|)
|(254
|)
|40,753
|36,404
|SG&A
|11,764
|10,241
|5,104
|4,873
|10,470
|8,710
|27,338
|23,824
|Gains on dispositions of plant, equipment
|and timberlands, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(322
|)
|(733
|)
|(322
|)
|(733
|)
|Total operating income (loss)
|15,041
|12,421
|9,073
|9,123
|(10,377
|)
|(8,231
|)
|13,737
|13,313
|Non operating expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,805
|)
|(77,959
|)
|(1,805
|)
|(77,959
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|15,041
|$
|12,421
|$
|9,073
|$
|9,123
|$
|(12,182
|)
|$
|(86,190
|)
|$
|11,932
|$
|(64,646
|)
|Supplementary Data
|Metric tons sold
|34,734
|34,027
|33,593
|34,470
|—
|—
|68,327
|68,497
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|$
|6,523
|$
|6,433
|$
|5,818
|$
|5,304
|$
|949
|$
|969
|$
|13,290
|$
|12,706
|Capital expenditures
|4,141
|3,273
|2,705
|5,785
|1,125
|690
|7,971
|9,748
|Year ended
December 31
|Dollars in thousands
|Composite Fibers
|Airlaid Materials
|Other and Unallocated
|Total
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|$
|525,089
|$
|521,666
|$
|391,409
|$
|406,007
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|916,498
|$
|927,673
|Costs of products sold
|430,420
|432,154
|326,809
|346,568
|11,400
|1,409
|768,629
|780,131
|Gross profit (loss)
|94,669
|89,512
|64,600
|59,439
|(11,400
|)
|(1,409
|)
|147,869
|147,542
|SG&A
|42,575
|41,629
|18,296
|18,321
|39,174
|35,017
|100,045
|94,967
|Gains on dispositions of plant, equipment
|and timberlands, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(1,332
|)
|(2,060
|)
|(1,332
|)
|(2,060
|)
|Total operating income (loss)
|52,094
|47,883
|46,304
|41,118
|(49,242
|)
|(34,366
|)
|49,156
|54,635
|Non operating expense
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(16,797
|)
|(89,088
|)
|(16,797
|)
|(89,088
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|$
|52,094
|$
|47,883
|$
|46,304
|$
|41,118
|$
|(66,039
|)
|$
|(123,454
|)
|$
|32,359
|$
|(34,453
|)
|Supplementary Data
|Metric tons sold
|134,758
|133,473
|136,661
|137,595
|—
|—
|271,419
|271,068
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization (1)
|$
|26,175
|$
|26,153
|$
|22,416
|$
|21,136
|$
|8,009
|$
|3,531
|$
|56,600
|$
|50,820
|Capital expenditures
|13,262
|11,972
|9,311
|13,667
|5,563
|2,126
|28,136
|27,765
|(1)
|The amount presented in 2020 in the Other and unallocated column includes accelerated depreciation incurred in connection with the restructuring of Composite Fibers’ Metallized operations.
Selected Financial Information
(unaudited)
|Year ended
December 31
|In thousands
|2020
|2019
|Cash Flow Data
|Cash from continuing operations provided (used) by:
|Operating activities
|$
|108,993
|$
|102,835
|Investing activities
|(26,773
|)
|(27,113
|)
|Financing activities
|(100,306
|)
|(72,774
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|56,600
|50,820
|Capital expenditures
|28,136
|27,765
|December 31
|December 31
|2020
|2019
|Balance Sheet Data
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|99,581
|$
|126,201
|Total assets
|1,287,083
|1,283,794
|Total debt
|313,521
|359,859
|Shareholders’ equity
|577,932
|555,959
Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release includes a measure of earnings before the effects of certain specifically identified items, which is referred to as adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure. The Company uses non-GAAP adjusted earnings to supplement the understanding of its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings is meant to present the financial performance of the Company’s core operations, which consist of the production and sale of composite fibers and airlaid nonwoven materials. Management and the Company’s Board of Directors use non-GAAP adjusted earnings to evaluate the performance of the Company’s fundamental business in relation to prior periods and established business plans. For purposes of determining adjusted earnings, the following items are excluded:
Unlike net income determined in accordance with GAAP, non-GAAP adjusted earnings does not reflect all charges and gains recorded by the Company for the applicable period and, therefore, does not present a complete picture of the Company’s results of operations for the respective period. However, non-GAAP adjusted earnings provide a measure of how the Company’s core operations are performing, which management believes is useful to investors because it allows comparison of such operations from period to period. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Calculation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|Year ended
December 31
|In thousands
|2020
|2019
|Cash from operations
|$
|108,993
|$
|102,835
|Capital expenditures
|(28,136
|)
|(27,765
|)
|Free cash flow
|80,857
|75,070
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charge - Metallized operations
|5,268
|—
|Cost optimization actions
|3,799
|6,657
|Corporate headquarters relocation
|1,070
|—
|Pension settlement
|6,176
|(53,401
|)
|COVID-19 incremental costs
|2,516
|—
|Airlaid capacity expansion costs
|—
|941
|Strategic initiatives
|1,210
|249
|Fox River environmental matter
|3,526
|21,470
|Tax (refunds) payments on adjustments to adjusted earnings
|(3,981
|)
|224
|CARES tax refund
|(20,108
|)
|—
|Adjusted free cash flow
|$
|80,333
|$
|51,210
|Net Debt
|December 31
|December 31
|In thousands
|2020
|2019
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|25,057
|$
|22,940
|Long term debt
|288,464
|336,919
|Total
|313,521
|359,859
|Less: Cash
|(99,581
|)
|(126,201
|)
|Net Debt
|$
|213,940
|$
|233,658
|EBITDA
|Year ended
December 31
|Year ended
December 31
|In thousands
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|21,298
|$
|(21,541
|)
|Exclude: (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|(515
|)
|(3,670
|)
|Add back:
|Taxes on Continuing operations
|11,576
|(9,242
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|56,600
|50,820
|Interest expense, net
|6,623
|9,285
|EBITDA
|95,582
|25,652
|Adjustments:
|Restructuring charge - Metallized operations
|7,211
|—
|Cost optimization actions
|5,979
|8,583
|Corporate headquarter relocation
|871
|—
|Pension settlement expenses, net
|6,154
|75,326
|COVID-19 incremental costs
|2,715
|—
|Asset impairment charge
|900
|—
|Airlaid capacity expansion costs
|—
|1,014
|Strategic initiatives
|1,567
|249
|Fox River environmental matter
|—
|(2,509
|)
|Timberland sales and related costs
|(1,382
|)
|(1,572
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|119,597
|$
|106,743
|Leverage
|Year ended
December 31
|Year ended
December 31
|In thousands
|2020
|2019
|Net Debt
|$
|213,940
|$
|233,658
|Divided by Adjusted EBITDA
|119,597
|106,743
|Net leverage
|1.8
|x
|2.2
|x
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements included in this press release which pertain to future financial and business matters are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company uses words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “targets”, and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable or uncontrollable factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in industry, business, market, and economic conditions, demand for or pricing of its products, market growth rates and currency exchange rates. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, the forward-looking matters discussed in this press release may not occur and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Glatfelter undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. More information about these factors is contained in Glatfelter’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.glatfelter.com.
About Glatfelter
Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.
