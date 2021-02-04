CUPERTINO, Calif. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the industry pioneer of a new generation of 4G/5G private mobile network solutions, today announced it has established the first technology center of excellence in Bangalore, India focused on 5G innovation in the new era of private mobile networking.



Celona’s new center of excellence will contribute to advancing the industry in the development of 5G products and technologies used by enterprises everywhere.

“The opening of our new R&D Center in India reflects our commitment to the broader industry demand for advancing the innovation of private 5G network infrastructure,” said Rajeev Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Celona.

“We believe India’s rich talent pool will give us a material, competitive edge in our ability to build the best enterprise 5G products in the market,” Shah said.

To oversee the company’s presence in India, Raj Venkatesan has been named to head Celona’s new India Center of Excellence. Mr. Venkatesan will oversee building a world class team of 50+ engineers to help drive the design, development and integration testing of Celona technologies from the 5G RAN to cloud based services.

An industry veteran with expertise in data center infrastructure and embedded network software, Mr. Venkatesan has directed the management of India-based software and hardware engineering teams for companies such as Infinera and Plantina Systems.

“There’s no question Celona is pioneering new products and technologies that are having profound impact on the entire enterprise networking market,” said Venkatesan. “The fact that Celona is fundamentally changing how enterprise networks will be conceived and built moving forward is a huge opportunity for anyone in this industry.”

Having raised $40M from leading multi-billion-dollar funds such as Norwest Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and key strategic investors like Cervin Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, and NTT Venture Capital, Celona is positioned to deliver enterprises a new alternative for enterprise mobility that overcomes many of the inherent limitations of conventional enterprise wireless.

Unlike consumer LTE and 5G that deliver voice and data, enterprise private mobile networks need to meet multiple, sophisticated applications with an extremely lean operations model. Celona’s distinctive approach in combining AI-based operations with a cloud-native 5G service plane is increasingly being chosen by leading industrials, enterprises and service providers to automate operations in environments such as warehouses, hospitals, manufacturing plants, shipping ports and education campuses.

Celona has developed the only market solution that fully automates the deployment and operations of private LTE/5G wireless networks within the enterprise. By building the first end-to-end, vertically integrated 5G stack exclusively for enterprises, Celona’s platform uniquely accelerates the adoption of new digital business initiatives – without the cost, complexities and cumbersome deployment historically associated with enabling cellular wireless in the enterprise.

