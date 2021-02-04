AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading experiential marketing agency, are unveiling Ospre, a groundbreaking technology and service offering designed for brands seeking engaging and wholly branded virtual and hybrid experiences. Ospre is the culmination of more than three years of development and testing by GPJ and sister agency, Wondersauce, a leading and highly respected digital experience and eCommerce agency.



Informed by GPJ’s unparalleled experience design expertise with the world’s top brands, the platform consists of load tested and secure technology components all aimed at flexibility, stability, scalability, and most of all, an optimal user experience. The technology is so customizable that a user can participate in one brand’s Ospre experience, then visit another and feel as though they’re in an entirely different environment.

This was a conscious move, according to GPJ’s CEO, Chris Meyer. “GPJ has been producing digital experiences for more than a dozen years. We listened to the market, and the message was very clear: make sure the technology supports the business case, of course, but equally important is the ability to create something custom and unique to each brand that can scale with the enterprise. That’s what Ospre delivers - a comprehensive solution that’s ready for global rollout.”

Wondersauce, known for its award-winning visual design + experience work for brands like Golf.com, Moët Hennessy, Scotts Miracle Gro, DRiV, and L'Oréal has been developing Ospre with GPJ since 2017. The platform has been battle-tested in high capacity, mission-critical campaigns, and its ability to be a wholly branded and designed virtual experience has won praise from clients and users alike.

The joint venture between the agencies was assembled specifically to take the insight-driven design and UX thinking that each agency is known for and apply it to virtual and hybrid events. Wondersauce’s experience with the world’s most robust technologies, paired with GPJ’s well-known experience design expertise, offers brands a robust experience right out of the gate, while enabling a seamless experience for their target audience.

“We’re excited to finally lift the veil on Ospre,” said Megan Blake, COO of Wondersauce. “Working with a world-class experiential agency like GPJ, and their amazing clients has been inspiring to our team. We believe we’ve created the single best option for digital and hybrid events, especially those that value an engaging experience that’s beautifully branded. Our goal was to create a solution that could integrate with a client’s business to drive smarter and more informed customer engagement, while still maintaining the design integrity that Wondersauce is known for.”

John Sampogna, CEO of Wondersauce, adds, “We believe that virtual and digital events need a sustainable and always-on strategy. We encourage our brand partners to iterate and evolve with the technology, learn from the data we collect, and make future events more personalized and thoughtful. Hybrid and digital events have the potential to be as special and meaningful and physical events and in 2021 we're only scratching the surface.”

Already in use by global brands in the consumer electronics, auto, data security, health & beauty, and eCommerce spaces, Ospre is now available to all clients for pure digital or hybrid event strategies. Designed from the ground up to be future-proof, Ospre can evolve as a brand’s priorities shift, and it can be used for engaging evergreen digital programs, as well. Clients who choose Ospre as their platform have an additional advantage: a single, unified team develops the strategy and creative, deploys and integrates the technology, designs the experience, creates the content and project manages the entire process. This enables speed, brand and message consistency, and a seamless experience for brands.

“Usually, you have to choose between working with a creative agency or relying on a technical team from a virtual event platform provider. If you’re lucky you can get both, but they’re often from separate entities and you lose consistency. Because both elements are so crucial, you find yourself forced to make a choice that’s less than ideal. With Ospre, you get the technical and UI/UX expertise of Wondersauce, combined with GPJ’s strategy, experience design, live production, user support, and implementation skills. The result is extraordinary,” states Ken Madden, SVP of Digital Engagement at GPJ. “Clients that have worked with Ospre have all made plans to use it again. That’s perhaps the best sign of all.”

For clients seeking additional services to complete their digital and hybrid campaigns, select Project Worldwide agencies can seamlessly weave in their expertise. For example, Spinifex Group , one of the most innovative and boundary-expanding agencies in the world, often provides critical, high-impact content, and recent Agency of the Year recipient, Praytell , can step in to provide PR and social media coordination, as well. Further services include audience acquisition, sponsorship sales and management, analytics, and much more.

About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing ( www.gpj.com )

GPJ is the world’s leading experiential marketing agency. GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, healthcare, consumer goods, finance, and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers. ( www.project.com ).

About Wondersauce ( www.wondersauce.com )

Wondersauce is a digital agency that is focused on the touchpoints that matter most to the modern consumer. We create products, platforms, campaigns, and content for great companies. Wondersauce has worked with a range of businesses from Fortune 100 clients to funded startups across a wide range of services including eCommerce, branding, content creation, and go-to-market campaigns. We have launched more than two dozen digital-first brands, built eCommerce experiences that have driven sales and increased order sizes for everything from socks, cosmetics, shoes, to luxury apparel, and have delivered stable, secure, and engaging virtual experiences. Wondersauce is part of Project Worldwide, a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers. ( www.project.com ).

