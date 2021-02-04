WESTLAKE, Texas, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announces today new management additions and Managing Director promotions, investing in management depth and recognizing the strength and contributions of existing leadership to support future growth.



Ann Challis has joined its team as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Ann will develop an enterprise-wide marketing function with responsibilities to include all brand strategy, sales channel enablement and the launch of a digital engagement platform. Ms. Challis joins Goosehead with 25 years in financial services marketing and extensive expertise in digital growth and performance marketing. She previously led marketing as a Senior Vice President at Elevate and prior to that held marketing leadership roles at Credible, Blackrock, and Wells Fargo Bank.

Erin Baima has been promoted to Managing Director. Erin joined the team in 2010 and under her leadership, the Risk Management team has scaled tremendously while continuing to reduce the Company's E&O exposure and enhancing our carrier relationships. Erin is a Chartered Property & Casualty Underwriter ("CPCU") and is also a Council Member of the Goosehead Women's Professional Development program.

Mitchell Stella has been promoted to Managing Director. Mitchell joined Goosehead in 2010 and led our 2014 expansion in Austin, TX, growing the office from 5 sales agents to 50, while also focusing on successfully growing and mentoring our Central Texas franchisees' performance. Mitchell is also heavily involved in our campus college recruiting efforts in Texas.

Marisa Wagner has been promoted to Managing Director. Marisa joined Goosehead's service team in 2013 and after being promoted to manager in 2016, she led Goosehead's efforts to build out a robust and scalable training program. Her focus in recent years has been on managing our Agent Support team, which assists both Corporate and Franchise agents. Marisa is also heavily involved in the leadership of our Women's Professional Development program.

Drew Rogas has been promoted to Managing Director. Drew joined Goosehead in 2014 and quickly proved to be a talented sales agent, earning Rookie Producer of the Year (2014) and President's Club (2017) distinctions. In 2017, Drew led the expansion of our second Houston-area office in The Woodlands, TX and has grown their agent count from 12 to 40.

Nathan Roberts has joined its team as Managing Director and Senior Legal Counsel. Nathan brings years of experience in corporate governance, securities, and corporate commercial work from his time as a partner at Dentons, a large global law firm. Nathan will be an important member of our growing legal team and will help support all aspects of the company's compliance efforts.

“We have a differentiated and innovative business model that delivers a superior client experience. The addition of Ann Challis to the Executive team will strengthen our marketing and digital efforts to further enhance our already significant growth runway,” stated Michael Colby, President and COO. “Additionally, we could not be prouder of the new Managing Directors’ significant career milestones. These individuals started their careers at Goosehead and have proven their value through years of hard work and dedication in delivering for our clients, agents, and partners.”

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the client should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of nine corporate sales offices and over 1,261 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com .

