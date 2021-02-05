MONTREAL, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced the following tentative 2021 quarterly earnings release schedule and conference call times:



First Quarter 2021 - Monday, May 3, 2021 (1:30 p.m. EDT)

Second Quarter 2021 – Tuesday, August 3, 2021 (10:00 a.m. EDT)

Third Quarter 2021 - Tuesday, November 9, 2021 (10:00 a.m. EST)

Fourth Quarter 2021 - Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (10:00 a.m. EST)

Quarterly earnings releases will be issued before markets open. The above-mentioned dates will be confirmed approximately four weeks prior to the official earnings release date.

ABOUT STELLA-JONES

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure-treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles, and the continent’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Source: Stella-Jones Inc. Contacts: Silvana Travaglini, CPA, CA Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer

Stella-Jones Jennifer McCaughey, CFA

MaisonBrison Communications Tel.: (514) 940-8660 Tel.: (514) 731-0000 stravaglini@stella-jones.com pierre@maisonbrison.com

jennifer@maisonbrison.com



