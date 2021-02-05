|FLEURY MICHON
|Date d'arrêté : 31/01/2021
|ARTICLE 223-16 du règlement général de l'AMF
|Actions du capital
|4 387 757
|Droits de vote théoriques (1)
|7 322 841
|Actions privées de droits de vote
|Autodétention au nominatif (2)
|212 827
|Autodétention au porteur * (3)
|2 922
|Autres * (4)
|0
|* à compléter par la société
|Droits de vote exerçables
|7 107 092
|= (1) - [(2) + (3) + (4)]
FLEURY MICHON
Pouzauges, FRANCE
