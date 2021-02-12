UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 12 February 2021 at 14:30 EET

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Oudeman)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 12 February 2021 received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oudeman, Marjan

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 300 Unit price: 32.20 EUR

(2): Volume: 88 Unit price: 32.20 EUR

(3): Volume: 25 Unit price: 32.21 EUR

(4): Volume: 207 Unit price: 32.21 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(4): Volume: 620 Volume weighted average price: 32.20374 EUR

In total, acquisitions reported above are 620 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com