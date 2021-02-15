The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|152,522
|234.27
|35,731,030
|8 February 2021
|18,955
|242.40
|4,594,701
|9 February 2021
|20,243
|241.62
|4,891,019
|10 February 2021
|19,453
|243.39
|4,734,588
|11 February 2021
|18,717
|245.77
|4,600,107
|12 February 2021
|18,900
|249.18
|4,709,557
|Accumulated under the programme
|248,790
|238.20
|59,261,002
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 248,790 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.34% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
