Pune, India, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate market size is expected to experience considerable growth by reaching USD 40.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 10.9% between 2020 and 2027. This growth is attributable to the increasing consumption of Vitamin K antagonists such as warfarin that is likely to surge the demand for advanced prothrombin complex concentrates in Australia and New Zealand. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (4-factor PCC and 3-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency and By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 17.8 million in 2019.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/australia-and-new-zealand-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-104761





The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies and reduced labor force, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a proactive combined effort from the government and other industries is anticipated to bring the economy back on track and aid in the industrial activities returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) is manufactured after the removal of factor XI and antithrombin through a process of ion-exchange chromatography from the cryoprecipitate supernatant of large plasma pools. These concentrates are extensively used to treat and further prevent bleeding in the case of hemophilia B if a pure factor IX is not present.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/australia-and-new-zealand-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-104761





What does the Report Include?

The market for Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Consumption of Vitamin K Antagonists to Surge Demand

As per an article published by The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), it is anticipated that at least 1%-2% of the total population takes warfarin therapy. Owing to its affordability, warfarin is widely consumed, however, this anticoagulation agent may lead to fatal bleeding disorders due to over-dependency. Therefore, this is expected to boost the demand for advanced prothrombin complex concentrates that aid in effective treatment and prevention of bleeding disorders. Moreover, supportive government initiatives to promote awareness regarding the adoption of PCC is expected to contribute to the Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate market growth in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy - Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104761





Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Hold Largest Market Share

Based on end-user, the hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This growth is ascribable to the factors such as the increasing number of invasive surgeries and the easy availability of prothrombin complex concentrates across several healthcare institutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Australia and New Zealand Generated USD 17.8 Million in terms of Revenue in 2019

The increasing number of specialty clinics and the growing number of geriatric population is expected to boost the Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate market share in the forthcoming years.

Contract Signing by Major Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The market for Australia and New Zealand prothrombin complex concentrate is fragmented by the presence of prominent companies focusing on signing contracts with government agencies or other companies to expand their product portfolio. Additionally, other key players are striving to maintain their presence and gain a competitive edge over their rivals by adopting several organic and inorganic strategies that will favor the market growth.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/australia-and-new-zealand-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-104761





Industry Development:

April 2018 - Sanquin announced its multi-year agreement with Abbott, a leading company in transfusion medicine. Under the agreement, the company will supply primary serological equipment and consumables that further includes Abbott’s Alinity system for blood and plasma screening.





List of the Companies Operating in the Market for Australia and New Zealand Prothrombin Complex Concentrate

CSL Limited (Melbourne, Australia)

Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

Octapharma AG (Lachen, Switzerland)

Kedrion S.p.A (Lucca, Italy)

Sanquin (Amsterdam, The Netherlands)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Mumbai, India)

Other Prominent Players





Table of Contents:





Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Epidemiology of Coagulation Factor Deficiency in Australia and New Zealand

Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions

Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries

Analysis in Relation to Alternatives to PCC

PCC Market: Reimbursement Scenario & Key Industry Trends

Impact of COVID-19 on PCC Market





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/australia-and-new-zealand-prothrombin-complex-concentrate-market-104761





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Immunomodulators Market worth USD 285.01 Billion at 6.3% CAGR; Enhancement of Supply Chain to Boost Growth amid COVID-19, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Home Rehabilitation Products Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Revenue, Forecast Report 2021-2028

Global Tendonitis Treatment Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Forecast Report

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% by 2027; FDA Approval for Hitachi’s Scenaria to Propel Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Antibiotics Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% by 2027; Rising Incidence of Tuberculosis and Malaria to Spur Lucrative Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



