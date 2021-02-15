Sievi Capital Plc

Press release, 15 February 2021 at 10.45 am EET





Invitation to Sievi Capital webcast for 2020



Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 2020 on Wednesday, 24 February at approximately 8 am EET. The company will organise a webcast in Finnish for analysts, investors and the media on the same day at 10:00 am EET.

In the webcast, Päivi Marttila, Sievi Capital’s CEO, and Markus Peura, CFO, will present the results and key events of 2020. In addition, CEO Toni Brigatti will introduce the operations of Logistikas, our newest target company offering comprehensive logistics services.



You can follow the live webcast at https://sievicapital.videosync.fi/2020-q4-tulos

Questions can be submitted on the webcast platform or by sending them in advance by email to info@sievicapital.fi by 9:00 am on Wednesday, 24 February 2021.



A recording of the webcast and the presentation materials will be available later on the same day on Sievi Capital’s website.



Sievi Capital is a listed (Nasdaq Helsinki) private equity investment company that invests in small and medium-sized Finnish companies. Sievi Capital acts in close partnership with management and co-owners in target companies and actively supports growth, performance and value creation.