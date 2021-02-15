SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has entered into a contract with Jūrmala City Council for the construction of a city park and youth house in Kauguri, Latvia.

The works include construction of a new youth house and a park with a children’s playground, skatepark, area for ice rink, pond, outdoor gym area, picnic places, basketball court and other sports and recreation facilities.

The value of the contract is approximately EUR 6.7 million. Construction works are scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.

SIA Merks ( merks.lv ) is a Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: SIA Merks, Board Member and Construction Director Andris Bišmeistars, phone: +371 6737 3380.