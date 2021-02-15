ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|8-Feb-21
|69,466
|464.37
|32,257,759.70
|9-Feb-21
|68,978
|467.65
|32,257,803.12
|10-Feb-21
|68,743
|469.25
|32,257,728.37
|11-Feb-21
|68,235
|472.76
|32,258,928.72
|12-Feb-21
|65,809
|490.18
|32,258,064.77
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
