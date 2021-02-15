ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
8-Feb-2169,466464.3732,257,759.70
9-Feb-2168,978467.6532,257,803.12
10-Feb-2168,743469.2532,257,728.37
11-Feb-2168,235472.7632,258,928.72
12-Feb-2165,809490.1832,258,064.77

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

