Duluth, Georgia, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After celebrating its 20th anniversary in November 2020, Pace-O-Matic, Inc. is pleased to announce key management changes as the company continues to enjoy rapid growth. These changes will help Pace-O-Matic as it continues to grow and expand into new markets by improving communications and engagement with employees, distributors, operators and our dedicated customers utilizing our products across the nation. Pace-O-Matic is and industry leader in providing skill video games and establishing regulatory structures for our growing business.

Michael Pace, Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is proud to announce that Paul Goldean has been appointed as Pace-O-Matic’s President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2021.

Paul brings a wealth of professional experience which includes strategic planning, government affairs, risk identification and management, team building, leadership, operations and planning. Prior to joining Pace-O-Matic, Inc., Paul Goldean served as Chief Executive Officer and Director for Scottish Re Group Limited, founder and CEO of Redline Le, LLC and Managing Director, Global Insurance Services for FTI Consulting, Inc. and many other assignments.

Along with his professional accomplishments, Goldean served as a squad leader in the U.S. Army’s, 1st Battalion, 75thRanger Regiment.

In addition to Goldean’s appointment as President and Chief Operating Officer, other significant changes within the Company are as follows:

Dan Jones has been named Chief Financial Officer (CFO).





Lee Wesson will continue supporting our company and executive team as a senior consultant. Lee’s extensive experience and knowledge in our industry will be called upon as the company continues its grow and expand.





Danny Warren has transitioned from Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to a consultant working with executive management.

