Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, Congratulates PGCB on Record Revenue

HARRISBURG, PA, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, has released the following statement congratulating the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and the casino industry on their record revenues.

Pace-O-Matic spokesman Mike Barley said, “Time and time again, Pennsylvania’s casino gambling continues to set new records. This is great for Pennsylvania. Year over year, the casino industry has seen a 20% increase in profits across all modes of gaming. All the while, the skill game industry continues to support tens of thousands of small businesses, non-profits, and fraternal clubs as a key supplemental revenue source. Record casino profits, combined with a robust skill game market, show there is no correlation between casino revenues and skill games.”

According to the PGCB’s most recent press release, slot machine and table game revenue grew year-over-year. Additionally, iGaming revenue grew by over 32% year-over-year. Sports wagering increased by over 121% from last year to this year. Total gaming revenue year-over-year, by all types of gaming, rose by over 20%.

October Revenue by Game Type

Type of Gaming Revenue October 2025 October 2024 % Change Retail Slots Revenue $203,502,109 $200,625,182 1.43% iGaming Slot Revenue $190,841,519 $140,874,347 35.47% Retail Tables Revenue $76,098,010 $73,900,826 2.97% Sports Wagering Revenue $60,674,209 $27,373,043 121.66% iGaming Tables Revenue $57,749,374 $45,946,894 25.69% Video Gaming Terminals Revenue $3,520,324 $3,556,562 -1.02% iGaming Poker Revenue $2,506,693 $2,206,682 13.60% Fantasy Contests Revenue $2,078,346 $2,101,924 -1.12% Total Gaming Revenue $596,970,584 $496,585,461 20.22%

Barley continued, “Pennsylvania Skill and the industry continue to fight for fair regulation and fees that will provide our industry and customers with long-term stability and certainty. We fully endorse SB 1079 and HB 2046, bipartisan, bi-cameral, compromise legislation introduced to regulate the skill game industry and attack the illegal gaming market and nuisance locations.”

Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, continues to fight for legislation that would provide a commonsense regulatory structure that reflects the realities of the current skill game market. The proposal that makes the most sense is Senate Bill 1079, a bipartisan compromise sponsored by State Senators Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming) and Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia), and companion legislation House Bill 2046, sponsored by Representatives Danilo Burgos (D-Philadelphia) and Jonathan Fritz (R-Wayne). The legislation would implement a per-terminal monthly fee, include safeguards for establishments, the public, and players, crack down on illegal games and nuisance locations, and establish a strong regulatory framework overseen by the Pennsylvania Lottery.