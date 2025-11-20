Pennsylvania Skill, powered by Pace-O-Matic, issues statement on Pennsylvania State Supreme Court hearing

HARRISBURG, PA, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is from Mike Barley, spokesman for Pace-O-Matic, which developed Pennsylvania Skill games, on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court hearing a case involving our skill games.

“Today our legal counsel successfully argued our position before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in defense of the legal status of Pennsylvania Skill games. We have proven for over a decade that Pennsylvania Skill games are games of predominant skill because, with skill and patience, a player can win every time. We remain confident that the Supreme Court will rule similarly to every other court in the Commonwealth in this case.

Pace-O-Matic won a unanimous Commonwealth Court decision in November 2023 that affirmed our games are legal games of predominant skill. We hope the future decision by the court will end any further discussion on this issue, and we can move on to doing what we do best – supporting small businesses and organizations that rely on skill games for supplemental income.”