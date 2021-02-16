Los Angeles, USA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Assessment 2021 report covers Unmet Needs, Key Opportunities, and Major Players





Some of the significant Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Highlights

Key players that are developing the drugs for the treatment of Soft Tissue Sarcoma include- Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, BioSight, Abbvie, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Menarini Group, Polaris Group, Innovent Biologics, Helsinn Healthcare, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Arog Pharmaceuticals, BerGenBio, and many others.

In December 2020, Rafael Pharmaceuticals announced that the USFDA has granted Fast Track designation for the Company's lead compound, CPI-613 (devimistat), for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given Rafael approval to initiate pivotal clinical trials in pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and has designated CPI-613 ® as an orphan drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, AML, Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), peripheral T-cell lymphoma and Burkitt's lymphoma. The EMA has granted orphan drug designation to CPI-613® for pancreatic cancer and AML.

approval to initiate pivotal clinical trials in pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and has designated ® as an orphan drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, AML, Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), peripheral T-cell lymphoma and Burkitt’s lymphoma. The EMA has granted orphan drug designation to CPI-613® for pancreatic cancer and AML. Results from an ongoing Phase 2b study, demonstrate that aspacytarabine treatment of AML patients is safe and well-tolerated, enabling delivery of high doses of cytarabine to older and unfit patients, leading to durable responses and prolonged survival. In December 2020, Biosight announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to aspacytarabine (BST-236) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Aspacytarabine was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for first-line treatment of AML patients unfit for standard chemotherapy, and Orphan Drug Designation.

In December 2020, Biosight announced the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation to aspacytarabine (BST-236) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Aspacytarabine was granted FDA Fast Track Designation for first-line treatment of AML patients unfit for standard chemotherapy, and Orphan Drug Designation. In July 2020, Amgen initiated Phase-I clinical trials of AMG 330 in Acute myeloid leukemia (Combination therapy, Second-line therapy, or greater) in the USA (IV) (NCT04478695)





Acute Myeloid Leukemia or Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer. Acute Myeloid Leukemia causes include a DNA mutation in the stem cells in the bone marrow. The mutation causes the stem cells to produce many more white blood cells than needed. It is the most common in older people.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment comprises chemotherapy, sometimes along with a targeted therapy drug. A stem cell transplant might follow this. Other drugs (besides standard chemotherapy drugs) may treat people with acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL). The most common remission induction regimens for AML include a drug called cytarabine, most often given continuously for seven days through an intravenous (IV) line.





Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics

CPI-613 (Devimistat) : Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), targets enzymes that are involved in cancer cell energy metabolism and are located in the mitochondria of cancer cells. CPI-613® is being evaluated in multiple Phase I, I/II, II, and III clinical studies as a single agent, as well as in combination with standard drug therapies, in patients diagnosed with advanced solid tumors or blood cancers. The drug is in phase 3 of clinical trials for Acute Myeloid Leukemia and has received Fast Track designation for Acute myeloid leukemia [IV, Infusion] (Combination therapy, Recurrent, Refractory metastatic disease, Second-line therapy or greater) in the USA.

Bemcentinib: BerGenBio

Bemcentinib (BGB324) is a potent, selective, and orally bioavailable AXL inhibitor and the most-advanced selective AXL inhibitor in clinical trials. The BGBC003 trial is a Phase Ib/II multi-center open-label study of bemcentinib in combination with cytarabine (part B2) and decitabine (part B3) in patients with AML who are unsuitable for intensive chemotherapy as a result of advanced age or existing-comorbidities.

Aspacytarabine : BioSight

Aspacytarabine (BST-236 ) is a novel proprietary anti-metabolite. It is composed of cytarabine covalently bound to asparagine, acting as a pro-drug of cytarabine, enabling delivery of high cytarabine doses to leukemia patients with lower systemic exposure to the free drug. Results from an ongoing Phase 2b study, demonstrate that aspacytarabine treatment of AML patients is safe and well-tolerated, enabling delivery of high doses of cytarabine to older and unfit patients, leading to durable responses and prolonged survival.

Annamycin liposomal : Moleculin Biotech

Annamycin is an anthracycline being developed for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML. Annamycin is a unique next-generation liposome formulated anthracycline (also referred to in the literature as “L-Annamycin”) that has been designed to eliminate cardiotoxicity and avoid the multidrug resistance mechanisms that often defeat currently approved anthracyclines. The drug is currently in phase I/II of clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia.





Scope of Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players : 100+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, BioSight, Abbvie, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Menarini Group, Polaris Group, Innovent Biologics, Helsinn Healthcare, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Arog Pharmaceuticals, BerGenBio, and many others.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Moleculin Biotech, BioSight, Abbvie, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Menarini Group, Polaris Group, Innovent Biologics, Helsinn Healthcare, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Arog Pharmaceuticals, BerGenBio, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 100+ Pro ducts

Phases: Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies (Phase II) Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies (Phase I) Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapies Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates



Molecule Types: Small molecule Gene therapy Stem cell therapy



Mechanism of Action: Protease inhibitors Immunomodulatory Multiple kinase inhibitor



Route of Administration: Oral Inhalation Subcutaneous Intravenous



Product Types: Monotherapy Combination







Key Questions regarding Current Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Acute Myeloid Leukemia treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

How many Acute Myeloid Leukemia emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stages of development for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the Acute Myeloid Leukemia market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Acute Myeloid Leukemia therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia?

Table of Contents

