LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, announces today that it has named radio industry veteran Jon Goulet to the newly created position of Program Director. Goulet joins VSiN from leading national sports talk show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd. In his new position, Goulet will oversee the network’s rapidly growing slate of sports betting podcasts and continue to build out its broadcast radio footprint.



“Jon is one of the most respected names in radio and we’re thrilled to benefit from his industry experience and relationships as we continue to grow our audio capabilities,” said Brian Musburger, founder and CEO at VSiN. “As the leader in the sports betting audio space, adding Jon will allow us to strengthen our podcast network and both improve and expand our offerings for broadcast radio.”

Goulet takes his new role this week and reports to Bill Adee, COO at VSiN. With the goal of bolstering the network’s audio capabilities and distribution footprint, Goulet will work closely with VSiN’s audio partners, including iHeart, Skyview Networks and TuneIn.

"Being a part of VSIN is an exciting opportunity,” said Goulet. “VSIN provides the highest quality sports gambling content that is not only entertaining but informative on a deeper level than anything I've heard."

Most recently, Goulet was the Executive Producer of The Herd with Colin Cowherd since the show launched on Fox Sports Radio & FS1. Prior to that he was Executive Producer at 95.7 The Game, and Producer of the “Damon Bruce Show” in San Francisco. Goulet started his career in sports broadcasting at ESPN Radio in 2008. Before working in sports, he worked at WCCC in Hartford, CT. Goulet grew up around the radio business. His father Michael Picozzi has spent nearly 50 years as a Host and Program Director in Hartford and Philadelphia.

About VSiN

VSiN , The Sports Betting Network, is the first sports media company dedicated to providing news, analysis and proprietary data to the millions of Americans who bet on sports and make gambling a multibillion-dollar industry.

Fueled by award-winning broadcasters and legendary oddsmakers, VSiN informs and entertains these consumers whenever and wherever they want. Fans can access VSiN content through a dedicated iHeartRadio channel, Comcast Xfinity, fuboTV, Sling TV, Rogers’ Sportsnet, NESN, MSG Networks, Marquee Sports Network, AT&T Pittsburgh, TuneIn, VSiN.com , the VSiN app and on broadcast radio stations across the country distributed by Skyview Networks.

VSiN has newsroom studios in the sports books at the South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa and Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as well as satellite studios in leading gaming properties across the country.

