Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, is please to inform its shareholders that in a recent “Beauty Secrets” video for Vogue, which can been seen at https://www.vogue.com/article/gigi-hadid-beauty-secrets, international supermodel and beauty influencer Gigi Hadid revealed her use of multiple Oliveda products, which are produced by Oliveda International’s second-tier subsidiary.



In the video, Ms. Hadid, who has almost 64 million Instagram followers, placing her in the top 40 most-followed Instagram accounts in the world (as of February 14, 2021), talks about some of her beauty secrets. She states how she only wanted to use really clean and natural products for her skin during her recent pregnancy, leading her to choose Oliveda products, which are based on highly effective olive leaf extract. Conventional creams contain up to 70% water, while Oliveda replaces that 70% water phase with the highly effective antioxidant essence of the olive leaf.

Oliveda International, Inc. Chairman and CEO Thomas Lommel, who also founded Oliveda and developed its products, commented, “We are happy about Gigi's decision to use Oliveda products, which is, by the way, not only a good decision during pregnancy. Over the past 60 years, skin allergies, intolerances and skin diseases have increased by over 600 percent. The insecurity as to which product is compatible with which skin has never been greater than it is today.

“At no time should the daily care routine get any substances on the skin that could harm it. Even more, we are sure that only products should get on the skin that consist of one hundred percent effective ingredients instead of 70 percent distilled - i.e. lifeless - water, as is the case with conventional cosmetics. That is why our skin care products contain our highly effective elixir from the olive leaf instead of the usual water phase.

“Due to the globally unique composition of the emulsions, Oliveda is able to work with the intelligence of nature, which intuitively recognizes the individual texture of the skin and its current needs, and actively regenerates and balances it on this basis. Again, this is why Gigi Hadid's beauty secret is an extraordinarily wise, nature-loving choice.

“We look forward to more and more people trying our products and discovering the regenerative and balancing power of Oliveda’s Olive Tree Therapy,” Mr. Lommel concluded.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH second-tier subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com , https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.