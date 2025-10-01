Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) and Olive Tree People Inc. Roll Out the Red Carpet for Ancient Olive Trees and 69,000 Waterless Beauty Pioneers in Downtown Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beauty innovator Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) and its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary will be rolling out the longest red carpet ever for ancient olive trees and 69,000 waterless beauty pioneers this weekend in downtown Los Angeles. The companies are creating a once-in-a-lifetime art installation in conjunction with the Million Dollar Theatre on South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

With the kind permission of the City of Los Angeles, the entire stretch of South Broadway will be closed to allow for this very special event.

With this unique art installation featuring hundreds of ancient olive trees on South Broadway in downtown Los Angeles, Olive Tree People will give these magical trees a voice, even allowing their unique frequencies to be heard, creating a magical experience together with artist and two-time Grammy Award-winner, Colbie Caillat.

Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel, commented, "When we first made our olive trees and their frequencies available to everyone in 2015, I dreamed of holding such a concert in downtown LA.

“With this unique event at the Million Dollar Theatre, the oldest theater in Los Angeles and the world's only olive tree art installation, we want to honor the 7,000-year history of olive trees and celebrate our 69,000 waterless beauty pioneers who, in less than two years, have launched the waterless beauty movement in North America on its way to Europe and the rest of the world.

“Waterless beauty is much more than just the new clean beauty. It's where self-love begins and is, therefore, the fastest-growing sector in the entire global beauty industry with Olive Tree People as the pioneer and leading company. In recent months, under the umbrella of Olive Tree People, we have developed new, innovative, and truly unique products and brands, which we are presenting today to our 69,000 Waterless Beauty pioneers and will subsequently introduce to the rest of the world through our Waterless Beauty education program. All of these new products and brands are innovative and, therefore, unique worldwide, based on Waterless Beauty formulations and the unique active ingredient hydroxytyrosol.

“With these unique products and new brands, we expect to exceed our projected hypergrowth of 3000% in 2024 and 2025, and, I am convinced, multiply the value of our company many times over. By early 2025, the company's value is projected to be well over one billion.”

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

