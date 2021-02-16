SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Robert O’Hair to its roster of neutrals. He is based in the Sacramento office and available for mediations and arbitrations statewide.



“We are excited to expand our roster in Sacramento with such a respected family law litigator and neutral. Bob’s intelligence and experience has earned him a reputation as a consummate professional and tireless advocate for resolution. He truly cares about every case,” said Rosemarie Chiusano, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Judicate West.

A certified specialist in family law, O’Hair brings more than four decades of litigation and mediation experience with all types of family law matters. Additionally, he has handled matters involving real estate, business, trust and estate, and tax issues arising from family law disputes. O’Hair has spent the past 15 years as a private judge for settlements and trials in Sacramento, Placer, Dorado, Yolo and numerous other Northern California counties. He has served as a Judge Pro Tem for both the Sacramento County Superior Court and the Sacramento Small Claims Court. O’Hair joins from the law firm Woodruff, O’Hair, Posner & Salinger, Inc.

O’Hair is a member of the Family Law Section for both the California State Bar and the American Bar Association. He served as chairperson for the Sacramento County Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 1991, as well as two separate terms on the executive board for the Sacramento County Bar Association. He is also a fellow with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers.

O’Hair has been selected to the Best Lawyers in America ranking every year since 1991 and to the Sacramento Super Lawyers every year since 2004. He earned his J.D. from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law (1977) and his B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley (1974).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

