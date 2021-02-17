Los Angeles, USA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schizophrenia Pipeline: Analysis of 90+ key pipeline therapies, 90+ key pharma competitors, unmet needs, and opportunities
Doria and ALKS 3831 expected to grab the attention. Several pharmaceutical companies are in the Schizophrenia market, including Alkermes, Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories, Minerva Neurosciences, BioXcel Therapeutics, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, and others.
DelveInsight’s Schizophrenia Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and pre-clinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the Schizophrenia domain.
The Schizophrenia Pipeline Analysis report offers a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA for Schizophrenia emerging therapies.
The pipeline report lays down the business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, and growth strategies.
Some of the key highlights from the Schizophrenia Pipeline report:
Schizophrenia is a chronic and severe mental disorder affecting 20 million people worldwide. It is characterized by distortions in thinking, perception, emotions, language, sense of self, and behavior. If left untreated, the symptoms of schizophrenia can be persistent and disabling. However, effective treatments are available such as antipsychotic medications, psychotherapy, and self-management strategies.
Schizophrenia Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile
SEP-363856 is a TAAR1 agonist with 5-HT1A agonist activity. The therapy is under trial for the treatment of schizophrenia and other psychiatric conditions. Sunovion is running a global Phase III development program for schizophrenia (DIAMOND) with additional indications under consideration.
NCT04109950: Study SEP361-301 or Study SEP361-302, “an open-label extension study to assess the safety and tolerability of SEP-363856 in subjects with Schizophrenia”, is currently in the recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 555 participants and expected to be completed in November 2022.
NCT04072354: Sunovion initiated a phase III trial titled “A randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled, fixed-dose, multicenter study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SEP-363856 in Acutely Psychotic Subjects with Schizophrenia”, which is expected to be completed in September 2021.
Doria is a monthly intramuscular injection that does not require loading doses or concurrent oral risperidone. It is a new long-acting injectable (LAI) intramuscular formulation of risperidone, for monthly administration without oral supplementation. As researchers suggest that the intramuscular route of administration is more effective compared to oral, hence Doria is expected to generate the highest market share compared to other therapies. It is in the preregistration stage for Schizophrenia in the USA.
Roluperidone is meant to block a specific subtype of serotonin receptor called 5-HT2A. When 5-HT2A is blocked, certain symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations, delusions, agitation, and thought and movement disorders, as well as the side effects associated with antipsychotic treatments, can be minimized. Additionally, blocking 5-HT2A promotes slow-wave sleep, a sleep stage often disrupted in patients with schizophrenia. It is currently in phase 3 of clinical trials and in December 2020 Minerva Neurosciences announces its intention to request a pre-NDA meeting with the US FDA for planned NDA submission of Roluperidone for Schizophrenia.
Key Pipeline Therapies along with Companies
Schizophrenia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
Scope of the Report
Key Questions Answered in the Schizophrenia Report
