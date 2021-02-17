Press Release

Nokia, Elisa join forces in Finnish private mobile networks push

Joint go-to-market to promote private mobile networks for digital transformation and Industry 4.0



Strong momentum for Finnish organizations investing in private 5G and LTE mobile networks



Private networking now deployed in numerous Finnish industrial sites, ports, mining and hospitals

17 February 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and next-generation telecom operator Elisa today announced that they will partner in a joint go-to-market alliance to drive industrial-grade private mobile network deployment. The collaboration will strive for market leadership in the fast-growing Finnish business marketplace.

The companies will collaborate closely on 5G private mobile offerings and market development to help organizations in Finland accelerate digitalization and adopt Industry 4.0 solutions to boost productivity.

Private mobile networking is tailor-made to meet specific business customer needs and is a key enabler of digital transformation. It provides the reliable high bandwidth connectivity and low latency needed to increase automation, ensure safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and output.

Under the agreement, Nokia and Elisa will utilize new and existing radio network infrastructure to deploy mission-critical, industrial-grade private networks with Finnish businesses. The collaboration will leverage the recent agreement that sees Nokia continue its long-standing relationship with Elisa as strategic supply partner of 5G RAN nationwide.

Nokia and Elisa will also align their industry-leading resources to drive marketplace campaigns, share competency development and advance technical co-operation. The collaboration will initially focus on markets such as maritime and ports, mining, manufacturing, logistics and utilities. Private mobile networks enable these industries to deploy IoT, machine learning and AI for automation, safety and productivity gains.

Timo Katajisto, Executive Vice President, Corporate Customers, Elisa, said: “A growing number of organizations are now investing in private mobile networks. With this partnership, the two leading Finnish telecommunication companies join forces to create a dream team that will take our combined private mobile network enterprise offering to a new level. Elisa and Nokia are global forerunners in network quality and 5G, and we have already begun joint deployment of both 5G and LTE private mobile networks in different industries and use cases for Finnish enterprises.”



Raghav Sahgal, President, Nokia Cloud & Network Services, said: “In Elisa, we have an outstanding partner with whom we can drive private mobile networking growth and establish Finland as a leader in this field. We share the same vision of creating new opportunities for Finnish businesses with 5G to help them digitalize their operations and leverage intelligence on top of the network with our IoT, analytics, automation and AI solutions.”

Elisa already has experience deploying private 5G and LTE network solutions in several Finnish industrial sites, ports, mining and hospitals. Thanks to private mobile networks’ key features, many organizations have transitioned their digital services from being based on a fixed network to a mobile cellular network. This enables them to access services with mobile devices and to develop entirely new digital services that utilize remote control and transmission of high-quality video in real time. Additionally, private mobile networks offer organizations reliable and secure connections for critical voice and IoT applications.

With more than 260 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which over 30 incorporate 5G, Nokia has recently been named leader in private wireless by GlobalData . Analyst firm ABI Research has quantified the private wireless networking market opportunity at US$16.3 billion by 2025.

Finland is consistently ranked as a global leader for deploying Industrial IoT and possesses a highly developed Industry 4.0 ecosystem. Organizations worldwide draw on Finland’s world-class machinery and ICT expertise to help achieve their Industry 4.0 goals.

Additional resources:

About Nokia

We create the critical networks and technologies to bring together the world’s intelligence, across businesses, cities, supply chains and societies. With our commitment to innovation and technology leadership, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we deliver networks at the limits of science across mobile, infrastructure, cloud and enabling technologies. Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities we need for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Elisa

Elisa’s mission is a sustainable future through digitalization. We are a pioneer in telecommunications and digital services, and technologies. We provide sustainable solutions for over 2.8 million consumer, corporate and public administration customers in our core markets of Finland and Estonia as well as in over 100 countries internationally. In Finland, Elisa is a market leader in telecommunications, our international cooperation partners include e.g. Vodafone and Tele2. Elisa is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki; in 2020 our revenue was EUR 1.89 billion euros and we employed over 5,000 people. Elisa is a carbon-neutral company. Follow our journey: elisa.com, Facebook @elisasuomi, Twitter @ElisaOyj

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Elisa Communications

Phone: +358 50 305 1605

Email: mediadesk@elisa.fi