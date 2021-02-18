TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (“Constellation”) (TSX: CSU) today announced that its wholly-owned division Volaris Group (“Volaris”) has completed the acquisition of SSP Limited. (“SSP”). This acquisition is Volaris’ seventh in the Insurance and Benefits Administration vertical, and was originally announced on December 10, 2020.



Founded in 1984, SSP has grown to be a leading global supplier of technology systems and software for the property and casualty insurance industry. SSP's solutions are designed to help insurers and brokers operate their businesses more efficiently.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation, Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses that provide mission-critical software solutions.

