



The Nomination Committee of Bilia AB submits the following proposals to be presented at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders to be held on April 27, 2021, regarding number of members of the Board and election of members of the Board.

The Nomination Committee proposes nine members of the Board with no deputy members.

The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the Board including the following persons: Gunnar Blomkvist, Anna Engebretsen, Eva Eriksson, Mats Holgerson, Ingrid Jonasson Blank, Nicklas Paulson, Jan Pettersson, Mats Qviberg and Jon Risfelt.

The Nomination Committee proposes Mats Qviberg to be re-elected as chairman of the Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee are Tim Floderus (Investment AB Öresund, chairman), Mats Qviberg (the Qviberg family), Lisen Oliw (Anna Engebretsen and family) and Suzanne Sandler (Handelsbanken Fonder).



Information about all persons proposed to be re-elected as members of the Board is available on Bilia AB’s website. The Nomination Committee’s complete proposal will be announced in the notice of the Annual General Meeting. The recommendations and reasoned statements will at the same time be available on Bilia AB’s website.

The Nomination Committee in Bilia AB (publ)

For further information please contact:

Tim Floderus, chairman of the Nomination Committee, phone +46 (0)8 402 33 23

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealership chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has about 140 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

