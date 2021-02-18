CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Shipments of 194,940 tonnes

Net sales of $389.1 million

Net loss of $(35.5) million, or $(0.40) per share

Adjusted net loss (1) of $(30.6) million, or $(0.32) per share

of $(30.6) million, or $(0.32) per share Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.8 million

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Shipments of 811,176 tonnes

Net sales of $1,605.1 million

Net loss of $(123.3) million, or $(1.38) per share

Adjusted net loss (1) of $(112.4) million, or $(1.17) per share

of $(112.4) million, or $(1.17) per share Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $2.2 million

$MM (except shipments and per share data) Q3 2020 Q4 2020 FY 2019 FY 2020 Shipments (tonnes) 203,022 194,940 811,244 811,176 Net sales $ 392.9 $ 389.1 $ 1,836.6 $ 1,605.1 Net income (loss) $ (58.2 ) $ (35.5 ) $ (80.8 ) $ (123.3 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.65 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (1.38 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(1) $ (64.4 ) $ (30.6 ) $ (129.2 ) $ (112.4 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share(1) $ (0.67 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.17 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (31.4 ) $ 0.8 $ (31.2 ) $ 2.2 Notes: (1) Non-GAAP measure; see reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

In the fourth quarter of 2020, shipments of primary aluminum decreased by 4 percent sequentially. Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 1 percent sequentially, due to lower shipment volume which was partially offset by higher aluminum prices.

Century reported a net loss of $(35.5) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $22.7 million improvement sequentially primarily due to higher aluminum prices. Fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by $4.9 million of exceptional items, in particular $13.6 million of unrealized losses on forward derivative contracts (net of tax) partially offset by a $5.5 million litigation settlement. Thus, Century reported an adjusted net loss of $(30.6) million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $33.8 million improvement sequentially.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $0.8 million, an increase of $32.2 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by higher aluminum prices.

Century's cash position at quarter end was $81.6 million and availability under our revolving credit facilities was $100.6 million.

For the full year 2020, shipments of primary aluminum were flat compared with the full year 2019. Net sales for the full year 2020 decreased $231.5 million sequentially, primarily driven by aluminum prices and regional premiums.

Century reported a net loss of $(123.3) million for the full year 2020, a $42.5 million decline from the full year 2019. Full year 2020 results were negatively impacted by $10.9 million of exceptional items, in particular $16.0 million of unrealized losses on forward derivative contracts (net of tax). Thus, Century reported an adjusted net loss of $(112.4) million, a $16.8 million improvement from the full year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 was $2.2 million, an increase of $33.4 million compared to the prior year, primarily driven by lower raw material and power costs, which more than offset lower aluminum prices and regional premiums.

"Manufacturing activity remains robust in our markets, especially in the U.S.," commented Michael Bless, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Demand has continued to improve across a broad spectrum of intermediate and end markets. The availability of metal units is tight, particularly in value-added products. Coupled with a number of supportive technical trends, these factors have led to strengthening commodity prices and product premiums. In the absence of a meaningful deterioration in the global efforts to counter the pandemic, we see no change to the positive fundamental environment. We are watching closely for cost increases that often come during times such as these; thus far the impact has not been significant."

Mr. Bless continued, "The majority of our operations are stable and producing at expected levels of cost and efficiency. Hawesville continues to recover from two almost simultaneous adverse events in December, one related to cold weather and one to high voltage equipment; we are on plan to return the plant to a normal operating profile by the end of the quarter. Despite the impact of this unexpected issue, financial performance for the quarter was favorable and the results were as expected. The company's profitability and cash flow at current commodity prices is strong, and this environment will manifest in our financial results in the coming quarters."

"We made excellent progress on all major strategic fronts during the last several months," concluded Mr. Bless. "We and Santee Cooper, Mt. Holly's power supplier, made good headway on a longer-term power agreement during the fall and we thus agreed to a three-month extension of the expiring contract to give the teams time to finish their work; this process was completed successfully in late January. The new agreement, which is awaiting state approval, will run through December 2023. The contract will allow us to make the necessary deferred investments and to expand production to seventy five percent of capacity; this process will take place largely during 2021. We are very encouraged by the Biden administration's resolute support of U.S. manufacturing generally, and the U.S. primary aluminum industry in particular. Such an environment should provide myriad opportunities for Century to invest in and grow our business. Last, we continue to make excellent progress on various sustainability initiatives, the latest of which is a five-year agreement to supply Hammerer Aluminium Industries with low-carbon Natur-Al™. We are very excited about this development, and are working to expand this business over the coming year."

CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31 September 30 December 31 2019 2020 2020 NET SALES: Related parties $ 293.0 $ 235.8 $ 233.1 Other customers 142.5 157.1 156.0 Total net sales 435.5 392.9 389.1 Cost of goods sold 428.8 420.0 390.3 Gross profit (loss) 6.7 (27.1 ) (1.2 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 9.1 11.0 11.8 Other operating (income) expense - net 0.5 (0.2 ) 0.2 Operating income (loss) (2.9 ) (37.9 ) (13.2 ) Interest expense - Hawesville term loan (0.8 ) (0.4 ) (0.3 ) Interest expense (5.7 ) (9.1 ) (8.7 ) Interest income 0.2 0.1 0.2 Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts 1.3 (9.4 ) (15.4 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (1.2 ) — Other income (expense) - net 0.5 0.0 0.5 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of joint ventures (7.4 ) (57.9 ) (36.9 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 2.7 (0.3 ) 1.5 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of joint ventures (4.7 ) (58.2 ) (35.4 ) Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Net income (loss) $ (4.8 ) $ (58.2 ) $ (35.5 ) Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (4.8 ) $ (58.2 ) $ (35.5 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.40 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and Diluted 89.0 89.5 89.7





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2020 NET SALES: Related parties $ 1,191.6 $ 1,025.5 Other customers 645.0 579.6 Total net sales 1,836.6 1,605.1 Cost of goods sold 1,860.5 1,641.6 Gross profit (loss) (23.9 ) (36.5 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 47.4 43.5 Other operating (income) expense - net 0.8 0.5 Operating income (loss) (72.1 ) (80.5 ) Interest expense - Hawesville term loan (2.1 ) (1.9 ) Interest expense (23.0 ) (29.7 ) Interest income 0.8 0.8 Net gain (loss) on forward and derivative contracts 12.0 (17.3 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — (1.2 ) Other income (expense) - net (1.1 ) 3.5 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of joint ventures (85.5 ) (126.3 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 8.4 3.1 Income (loss) before equity in earnings of joint ventures (77.1 ) (123.2 ) Loss on sale of BHH (4.3 ) — Equity in earnings (losses) of joint ventures 0.6 (0.1 ) Net income (loss) $ (80.8 ) $ (123.3 ) Net income (loss) allocated to common stockholders $ (80.8 ) $ (123.3 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic and Diluted $ (0.91 ) $ (1.38 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and Diluted 88.8 89.5





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 38.9 $ 81.6 Restricted cash 0.8 2.7 Accounts receivable - net 70.1 51.0 Due from affiliates 30.1 10.3 Inventories 320.6 291.1 Derivative assets 14.6 6.4 Prepaid and other current assets 12.2 12.9 Total current assets 487.3 456.0 Property, plant and equipment - net 949.2 880.4 Other assets 62.7 61.5 Due from affiliates - less current portion 0.5 1.7 TOTAL $ 1,499.7 $ 1,399.6 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable, trade $ 97.1 $ 106.1 Interest payable — 15.0 Due to affiliates 32.9 21.7 Accrued and other current liabilities 61.5 59.4 Accrued employee benefits costs 10.4 10.3 Hawesville term loan 20.0 20.0 U.S. revolving credit facility 4.0 — Industrial revenue bonds 7.8 7.8 Total current liabilities 233.7 240.3 Senior notes payable 249.2 243.1 Hawesville term loan - less current portion 20.0 — Iceland revolving credit facility — 45.0 Accrued pension benefits costs - less current portion 60.8 65.2 Accrued postretirement benefits costs - less current portion 100.7 101.5 Other liabilities 42.4 44.8 Leases - right of use liabilities 22.8 24.3 Due to affiliates - less current portion — 0.1 Deferred taxes 95.1 89.2 Total noncurrent liabilities 591.0 613.2 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Series A Preferred stock (one cent par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 160,000 issued and 67,323 outstanding at December 31, 2019; 160,000 issued and 63,589 outstanding at December 31, 2020) 0.0 0.0 Common stock (one cent par value, 195,000,000 authorized; 96,372,182 issued and 89,185,661 outstanding at December 31, 2019; 97,242,318 issued and 90,055,797 outstanding at December 31, 2020) 1.0 1.0 Additional paid-in capital 2,526.5 2,530.0 Treasury stock, at cost (86.3 ) (86.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (109.8 ) (118.8 ) Accumulated deficit (1,656.4 ) (1,779.8 ) Total shareholders’ equity 675.0 546.1 TOTAL $ 1,499.7 $ 1,399.6





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (80.8 ) $ (123.3 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss on sale of Baise Haohai Carbon Co., Ltd. 4.3 — Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (11.4 ) 15.7 Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment 18.8 45.0 Depreciation and amortization 83.2 83.0 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 1.0 Other non-cash items - net (5.9 ) (0.9 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - net 12.4 19.1 Due from affiliates (7.1 ) 20.8 Inventories 4.4 (15.5 ) Prepaid and other current assets 2.7 0.6 Accounts payable, trade (25.2 ) 20.6 Due to affiliates 22.6 (22.4 ) Accrued and other current liabilities 2.7 (1.2 ) Ravenswood retiree medical settlement (2.0 ) (2.0 ) Other - net (1.0 ) 2.4 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17.7 42.9 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (59.6 ) (13.4 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 1.6 Proceeds from sale of joint venture 20.8 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (38.8 ) (11.8 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repayment of debt — (250.0 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 243.8 Borrowing under Hawesville term loan 40.0 — Repayments on Hawesville term loan — (20.0 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 388.1 258.9 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (407.3 ) (217.9 ) Debt issuance costs — (1.1 ) Debt retirement costs — (0.2 ) Other short-term borrowings 3.4 — Repayment on other short-term borrowings (3.4 ) — Issuance of common stock 0.3 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 21.1 13.5 CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — 44.6 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 39.7 39.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 39.7 $ 84.3 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for: Interest $ 21.8 $ 14.5 Taxes 0.5 0.2 Non-cash investing activities: Capital expenditures 3.0 0.9

CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(in millions, except shipments)

(Unaudited)

SHIPMENTS - PRIMARY ALUMINUM(1) United States Iceland Total Tonnes Sales $ Tonnes Sales $ Tonnes Sales $ 2020 4th Quarter 116,839 $ 243.1 78,101 $ 145.5 194,940 $ 388.6 3rd Quarter 118,835 $ 221.8 84,187 $ 138.4 203,022 $ 360.2 2019 4th Quarter 119,983 $ 263.5 82,887 $ 159.2 202,870 $ 422.7 Full year 2020 495,433 $ 985.3 315,743 $ 570.8 811,176 $ 1,556.1 Full year 2019 495,096 $ 1,143.8 316,148 $ 628.3 811,244 $ 1,772.1

Notes:

(1) Excludes scrap aluminum sales and alumina sales.





CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 $MM EPS $MM EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ (58.2 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (35.5 ) $ (0.40 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment, net of tax (15.4 ) (0.17 ) (2.4 ) (0.02 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net of tax 8.0 0.09 13.6 0.15 Sebree equipment failure, net of insurance proceeds — — (0.8 ) (0.01 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.2 0.01 — — Litigation settlement — — (5.5 ) (0.06 ) Impact of preferred shares — 0.05 — 0.02 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (64.4 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (30.6 ) $ (0.32 )





Three months ended September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Net Income (loss) as reported $ (58.2 ) $ (35.5 ) Interest expense 9.1 8.7 Interest expense - Hawesville term loan 0.4 0.3 Interest income (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Net (gain) loss on forward and derivative contracts 9.4 15.4 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1.2 — Other (income) expense - net 0.0 (0.5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 0.3 (1.5 ) Equity in (Earnings)/Losses of joint venture $ — $ 0.1 Operating income (loss) $ (37.9 ) $ (13.2 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment (16.4 ) (2.4 ) Sebree equipment failure, net of insurance proceeds — (0.8 ) Litigation settlement — (5.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 22.9 22.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ (31.4 ) $ 0.8





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 $MM EPS $MM EPS Net income (loss) as reported $ (80.8 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (123.3 ) $ (1.38 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment, net of tax (35.0 ) (0.39 ) 0.7 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net of tax (10.0 ) (0.11 ) 16.0 0.18 Sebree equipment failure, net of insurance proceeds (10.2 ) (0.12 ) (1.5 ) (0.02 ) Hawesville restart project 2.5 0.03 — — Loss on sale of BHH 4.3 0.05 — — Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 0.00 1.2 0.01 Litigation settlement — — (5.5 ) (0.06 ) Impact of preferred shares — 0.10 — 0.09 Adjusted net income (loss) $ (129.2 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (112.4 ) $ (1.17 )





Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 Net Income (loss) as reported $ (80.8 ) $ (123.3 ) Interest expense 23.0 29.7 Interest expense - Hawesville term loan 2.1 1.9 Interest income (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Net (gain) loss on forward and derivative contracts (12.0 ) 17.3 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 1.2 Other (income) expense - net 1.1 (3.5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (8.4 ) (3.1 ) Loss on sale of BHH 4.3 — Equity in earnings of joint ventures (0.6 ) 0.1 Operating income (loss) $ (72.1 ) $ (80.5 ) Lower of cost or NRV inventory adjustment (36.5 ) 0.8 Sebree equipment failure, net of insurance proceeds (10.3 ) (1.5 ) Litigation settlement 0.7 (5.5 ) Depreciation and amortization 87.0 88.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ (31.2 ) $ 2.2

