|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:
|Intermediate Capital Group plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Boston, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|Name
|BBH ISL NOMINEES LTD
BNY Mellon Nominees Limited
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited
Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd.
Nortrust Nominees Limited
ROY Nominees Limited
State Street Nominees Limited
VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|17/02/2021
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|18/02/2021
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B.1 + 8.B.2)
|Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5.03%
|0.05%
|5.08%
|290,527,475
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BYT1DJ19 Common Stock
|14,614,186
|5.03%
|SUBTOTAL 8.A
|14,614,186
|5.03%
|B 1: Financial Instruments DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/ Conversion Period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|10/06/2020 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|79,468 Equity Swap shares or 79,468 votes on a converted basis
|0.03%
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|09/02/2021 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|21,454 Equity Swap shares or 21,454 votes on a converted basis
|0.01%
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|19/02/2021 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|19,965 Equity Swap shares or 19,965 votes on a converted basis
|0.01%
|Index Future
|17/02/2021
|01/01/1900 to 17/02/2021
|Cash settlement
|1,077 Index Future shares or 11,398 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|18/02/2021 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|9,834 Equity Swap shares or 9,834 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|15/06/2020 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|6,208 Equity Swap shares or 6,208 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Equity Swap
|15/05/2023
|15/02/2021 to 15/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|4,546 Equity Swap shares or 4,546 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|06/01/2021 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|2,915 Equity Swap shares or 2,915 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Index Call Option
|17/02/2021
|18/06/2021 to 17/02/2021
|Cash settlement
|3,209 Index Call Option shares or 1,234 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Index Call Option
|17/02/2021
|17/09/2021 to 17/02/2021
|Cash settlement
|4,441 Index Call Option shares or 1,131 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|Equity Swap
|22/05/2023
|24/08/2020 to 22/05/2023
|Cash settlement
|773 Equity Swap shares or 773 votes on a converted basis
|0.00%
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|158,926
|0.05%
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Name
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Management Company LLP
|5.01%
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
|Wellington Management International Ltd
|Wellington Management Group LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Group Holdings LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP
|5.03%
|5.08%
|Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.
|Wellington Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional information:
|Place of completion
|London
|Date of completion
|18/02/2021
Intermediate Capital Group plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
