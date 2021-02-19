TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:Intermediate Capital Group plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify): 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
NameWellington Management Group LLP
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Boston, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s)  (if different from 3.)
NameBBH ISL NOMINEES LTD
BNY Mellon Nominees Limited
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
JP Morgan Chase Nominees Limited
Mellon Nominees (UK) Ltd.
Nortrust Nominees Limited
ROY Nominees Limited
State Street Nominees Limited
VIDACOS NOMINEES LIMITED
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:17/02/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):18/02/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
 % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 8.A)		% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B.1 + 8.B.2)		Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached5.03%0.05%5.08%290,527,475
Position of previous notification (if applicable)    


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible)Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00BYT1DJ19 Common Stock 14,614,186 5.03%
     
SUBTOTAL 8.A14,614,1865.03%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL 8.B.1  
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/ Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Equity Swap22/05/202310/06/2020 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement79,468 Equity Swap shares or 79,468 votes on a converted basis0.03%
Equity Swap22/05/202309/02/2021 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement21,454 Equity Swap shares or 21,454 votes on a converted basis0.01%
Equity Swap22/05/202319/02/2021 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement19,965 Equity Swap shares or 19,965 votes on a converted basis0.01%
Index Future17/02/202101/01/1900 to 17/02/2021Cash settlement1,077 Index Future shares or 11,398 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Equity Swap22/05/202318/02/2021 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement9,834 Equity Swap shares or 9,834 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Equity Swap22/05/202315/06/2020 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement6,208 Equity Swap shares or 6,208 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Equity Swap15/05/202315/02/2021 to 15/05/2023Cash settlement4,546 Equity Swap shares or 4,546 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Equity Swap22/05/202306/01/2021 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement2,915 Equity Swap shares or 2,915 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Index Call Option17/02/202118/06/2021 to 17/02/2021Cash settlement3,209 Index Call Option shares or 1,234 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Index Call Option17/02/202117/09/2021 to 17/02/2021Cash settlement4,441 Index Call Option shares or 1,131 votes on a converted basis0.00%
Equity Swap22/05/202324/08/2020 to 22/05/2023Cash settlement773 Equity Swap shares or 773 votes on a converted basis0.00%
      
   SUBTOTAL 8.B.2158,926

 		0.05%

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)X
Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Wellington Management Group LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Management Company LLP  5.01%
    
Wellington Management Group LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.   
Wellington Management International Ltd   
    
Wellington Management Group LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Group Holdings LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Investment Advisors Holdings LLP5.03% 5.08%
Wellington Management Global Holdings, Ltd.   
Wellington Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.   
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information: 
  
 
Place of completionLondon
Date of completion18/02/2021